AFL streaker to face court

MORE than 2000 people copped a full view of a very raw three-quarter-time performance at the Gold Coast Suns verse Western Bulldogs JLT Community Series match on Sunday.

While probably seen in good fun by some, the streaker is now facing the Mackay Magistrates Court later this month.

The streaker who was revealed yesterday to be a 35-year-old South Mackay resident will face court for wilful exposure on the March 25 and has received a three-month ban from Harrup Park.

Running from the airport end of the arena, security caught him just over the halfway mark before handing him to police where he was briefly covered by being pushed into the white picket fence before being restrained and escorted out of the facility.

While pulling a stint like this at ANZ stadium would result in about $5000 out of bank, the ramifications for the Harrup Park display are yet to be decided.

Police acting Sergeant Sam Taylor said the act was a disappointing display from an otherwise well-behaved event.

"You just have to think that there are children around," she said.

"So think if that's something you'd want your kids, nieces and nephews or young cousins to see?"

Sgt Taylor said due to Harrup Park not falling under the Major Sports Facilities legislation, the South Mackay man would not face a huge fine.

A streaker is lead away by police during the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Gold Coast Suns and the Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena on Sunday in Mackay Ian Hitchcock

Harrup Park CEO Matt Cielens said the club had not directly acted against the person.

"Nothing has been applied at this time, that will come after we have a consultation with the board," he said.

Cielens said the park had taken a "strong stance" against the act and said all their major events had police security to handle disturbances like this.

Still the CEO deemed the night a success despite the interruption.

"One person's actions do not reflect on the whole event,' he said.