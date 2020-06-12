Menu
Two Melbourne Demons stars are reportedly set to be suspended for one week after breaking the AFL’s strict coronavirus protocols.
AFL

Demons duo face suspension for breach

by Nic Savage
12th Jun 2020 4:30 PM

MELBOURNE Demons stars Charlie Spargo and Kysaiah Pickett will reportedly be suspended for one week after breaking the AFL's coronavirus protocols.

Foxfooty.com.au reported the duo visited another house in a non-essential outing, and are under investigation by the AFL. Players are not allowed to socialise with family and friends who are not housemates.

The incident was self-reported to the league, and although the AFL is yet to comment, the Demons pair are expected to cop a one-match suspension.

Pickett - who made his debut for the club in round one - was selected for Melbourne's team to face Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon, while Spargo was dropped and named as an emergency.

Spargo and Pickett are not the first AFL players to be pinged for ignoring the competition's strict COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this week, Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines and Essendon defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher were suspended for breaking coronavirus restrictions. Both players will not feature in their respective round two games.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan was unapologetic about the competition's tough stance on social distancing.

"You are not allowed to bring people back to your house. It feels tough but there are a set of protocols that need to be followed," McLachlan said on Friday.

"People make mistakes, there is an accountability and they move on."

Melbourne Demons player Kysaiah Pickett.
Wines took part in an interview with Channel 7 on Wednesday outside his house, breaking rules dictating media interviews must be held at a player's club or remotely via video links.

"Ollie needs to own the fact that it happened," Port's general manager of football Chris Davies told reporters on Thursday.

"This was a personal deal that Ollie has with that particular news organisation.

"The club was aware that the interview was going to happen and so we could have been clearer in terms of knowing where that should have occurred.

"Ollie should have known what the protocols are so this situation should have been avoided … this is something that we could have done a whole heap better."

afl charlie spargo kysaiah pickett melbourne demons

