Dayne Beams and his wife Kelly. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

AFL star stunned by disgusting message

26th Jun 2019 9:57 AM

Dayne Beams has outed a disgraceful piece of personal online abuse, questioning why "players just have to put up with this s***".

The Collingwood star posted a screengrab of a direct message he received on Instagram, where a male user initially prodded him with a jab about betting.

Beams blacked out his reply, but displayed the troll's disgusting follow-up message: "At least my dads still alive."

The 29-year-old's father, Phillip, died in March last year after a battle with bowel cancer, a tragic loss Beams described as the most difficult period of his life.

"Once he (Beams' father) got sick and then obviously him passing, it sort of spiralled out of control for me a little bit," Beams said on Fox Footy's On the Mark last year.

 

A screengrab of Dayne Beams' exchange with a troll.
Former Gold Coast player Daniel Gorringe reposted the screengrab and added a pointed message. "Wtf is wrong with people. This has to stop. I feel so sad for people who are like this, your life is so s*** that you need to jump on someone else's social account and express how you feel because your life is terrible. Take a look at yourself."

