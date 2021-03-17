Menu
Three months after he was stood down by the club, small forward Tyson Stengle has officially parted ways with the Adelaide Crows.
AFL

AFL star sacked after ‘off-field matter’

17th Mar 2021 12:36 PM

Tyson Stengle has officially parted ways with the Adelaide Crows after he was stood down from the club last year.

The small forward has been released from all club duties following "his latest off-field matter" in December - his third indiscretion of 2020 - the Crows confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"The club has since been working with the young forward and his management to resolve the matter," the statement read.

"Both parties have now agreed to a settlement, with the terms to remain confidential.

"The club wishes Tyson well for his future both on and off the field."

Stengle copped a four-match ban after being caught drink driving in April last year, pleading guilty to all charges in October, resulting in a $1671 fine and his licence being suspended for six months.

He was slapped with another four-match suspension after he was stopped by police in September and found to be in possession of an illicit substance.

Stengle was picked up by Richmond with the sixth pick in the 2017 AFL Rookie Draft, playing two games across two seasons with the Tigers.

He was then shipped to Adelaide during the 2018 Trade Period where he played 14 games for the Crows across two seasons.

In August last year, Stengle signed a new contract keeping him at the Crows until the end of the 2022 season.


Originally published as AFL star sacked after 'off-field matter'

adelaide crows afl tyson stengle

