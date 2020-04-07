Menu
Michael Hibberd returned to the boat ramp on Monday.
AFL

AFL star rocked by family tragedy

7th Apr 2020 6:11 AM

There are grave fears for two Melbourne men after they went missing in Westernport Bay in Victoria on Sunday.

There are fears the pair may have drowned after they ignored coronavirus travel restrictions to take a boat out for a fishing expedition.

The two men have not been since.

Victoria Police has confirmed the identity of the two men as Geoffrey Hibberd, 33, and Jason De Silva, 20.

Hibberd is the brother of Melbourne Demons star Michael Hibberd, who was seen at Flinders boat ramp on Monday, reportedly with other concerned friends and family of the two missing men.

The search for the two men continues with authorities finding their boat washed up on rocks at Pyramid Rock about 11am (AEST) on Monday, police confirmed.

 

Michael Hibberd walking off the MCG.
The pair set out on a three-metre tinny from the Flinders boat ramp some time before 6am on Sunday.

The pair, who remain unaccounted for, are known to fish off Flinders coast, west of Phillip Island.

The search was sparked after a friend who had been unable to contact the pair called police about 9pm on Sunday.

Water police and the air wing, Coast Guard and volunteer marine rescue agencies were involved in searching for the vessel.

The men had gone fishing on the first weekend since the state's tougher coronavirus social distancing laws were put in place.

Under these restrictions no recreational fishing is allowed in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

- with AAP

Originally published as AFL star rocked by family tragedy

afl michael hibberd

