AFL star backflips with monster new deal

Zach Merrett has signed a new deal with the Bombers. Picture: AAP Image/Mark Evans

Zach Merrett has agreed to a mammoth new deal with the Bombers that will keep him at the club for another six years.

The 25-year-old, who has enjoyed a strong season so far, turned his back on free agency and recommitted to the club until the end of 2027.

It is a monster backflip from Merrett, who was rumoured to be disgruntled with the club last year, and was reportedly being hunted by a series of rival clubs, including Carlton and Port Adelaide.

The Bombers instead refused to entertain trade talks during last year’s trade period and the gamble has paid off massively.

Merrett was just as thrilled with the announcement.

“It’s a privilege to play for the Essendon Football Club and I’m really excited to have agreed to terms on a new deal,” Merrett said on Thursday.

“There’s no doubt the direction that the club is heading is the most exciting part. We are really clear in where we’re headed under Truck (coach Ben Rutten), and this new football program is very clearly united and aligned.

“The environment is something I wanted to continue to be a part of. It’s really enjoyable watching the energy the young players are bringing to the club at the moment.

“Ultimately, it’s on us as a playing group to drive our own future success, so I’m rapt my future is here with the Bombers.”

Merrett joins Brayden Ham, Harrison Jones (left), Devon Smith and Alec Waterman in re-signing with Essendon this year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

Merrett has played his entire AFL career to date with Essendon and notched his 150th appearance for the club earlier this season.

Averaging 31.1 disposals and 6.3 inside 50s per game, the former No. 26 draft pick is on track to return to the All-Australian team for the first time since 2017.

He’s been one of the strongest in red and black this season, helping the club to punch well above its weight compared with pre-season predictions.

After farewelling the likes of Adam Saad, Joe Daniher and Orazio Fantasia at the end of 2020, even the most ardent of Bombers fans had been anticipating a long year prior to round 1.

Instead, Essendon has thrived under rookie coach Ben Rutten, flaunting an attacking brand of footy that has helped Merrett, Darcy Parish and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti stake their claim for All-Australian selection.

It remains to be seen whether Parish will join Merrett in inking a new deal with the club.

Adrian Dodoro, Essendon’s general manager of list and recruiting, said Essendon was pleased to retain Merrett’s service for the long term.

“Zach is an elite midfielder in the AFL, and we are delighted that he will remain with the club for at least the next six years,” he said.

“He is a considered and diligent young man who very openly weighed up this important decision on his future. Zach had our full support in doing so as part of the process, and we’re really pleased to have now reached this outcome.

“He can clearly see the exciting path that this football program is headed, and we know he will continue to showcase his strong leadership capabilities both on and off the field to support our exciting young playing group to achieve success over the years to come.”

Originally published as AFL star backflips with monster new deal