AFL

AFL Schools Cup live: Palm Beach Currumbin v St Augustine's

18th Oct 2019 5:15 PM
THE AFL Queensland Schools Cup preliminary finals kick off today from the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex on the Sunshine Coast.

We're livestreaming all the action from field No.1 throughout Friday and Sunday, as well as offering exclusive replays of Sunday's three final matches.

Live now is the senior male preliminary finals: Palm Beach Currumbin v St Augustine's College.

Narangba State High School's senior girls will take part in the AFL QLD Schools Cup 2019 State finals.
Today's schedule:

11.30am: Senior female - Narangba Valley State High School v Palm Beach Currumbin State High School

1pm: Junior male - Helensvale State High School v Palm Beach Currumbin State High School

2.45pm: Junior inclusion - Sunshine Coast Region v Ryan Catholic College

4.15pm: Senior female - Miami State High School v The Cathedral College

5.45pm: Senior male - Palm Beach Currumbin State High School v St Augustine's College

Sunday fixtures will not be finalised until after the completion of the Friday preliminary finals.

An astounding 600 teams started in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup this year.

Action from last year's 2018 State Finals.
Schools involved in the State Finals were:

Primary Male Division (Padua College, Marymount Primary School, Stella Maris Primary School, Ryan Catholic College);

Primary Female Division (St Mary's Primary School Ipswich, Hillcrest Christian College, Walkervale State School, Kirwan State School);

Junior Male Division (Mountain Creek SHS, Helensvale SHS, St Augustine's College, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS);

Junior Female Division (Varsity State College, Kedron SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Ryan Catholic College);

Senior Male Division (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS, St Augustine's College, Helensvale SHS);

Senior Female Division (Miami SHS, Narangba Valley SHS, The Cathedral College, Palm Beach Currumbin);

Junior Male Inclusion (Year 7-9 players identified as having a disability under the Education Adjustment Program);

Senior Male Inclusion (Year 10-12 players).

