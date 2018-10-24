Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Another scandal has reportedly hit the AFL.
Another scandal has reportedly hit the AFL.
AFL

AFL star battling cheating, sexting allegations

24th Oct 2018 10:52 AM

AN AFL star is reportedly at the centre of an ugly relationship breakdown with his ex girlfriend.

According to reports, the football star's ex-girlfriend has posted several screengrabs of the player's messages to other women.

Screengrabs of the unverified messages circulating on social media on Wednesday accuse the player of sending several lewd messages to a number of women.

The messages also mention drug taking.

The Herald Sun reported on Wednesday the messages were unleashed by the player's ex-girlfriend, who was able to access them through the player's iCloud storage.

Unverified screengrabs show the player allegedly discussing hiding his romantic affairs with one woman from his girlfriend.

Another image shows a conversation between the player and a woman discussing a sex act.

It comes just one day after AFL star Shane Mumford was filmed snorting a white powder in a three-year-old video.

Related Items

Show More
afl cheating scandal editors picks texting scandal

Top Stories

    Help is here in time for school formal season

    premium_icon Help is here in time for school formal season

    Community High school students preparing for the glitz and glam of senior formals can get their outfits sorted for free.

    • 24th Oct 2018 1:33 PM
    Ipswich the hottest place in SEQ on Friday

    Ipswich the hottest place in SEQ on Friday

    Weather Dry westerly winds the source of the hot weather

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:21 PM
    Why the value of your home could soon change

    premium_icon Why the value of your home could soon change

    Property 18 regions with about 1.03 million properties will be revalued

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:04 PM
    • 1 Barry-Anthony
    Queensland racing strike confirmed

    premium_icon Queensland racing strike confirmed

    News Planned strike action in Queensland this Saturday is assured

    Local Partners