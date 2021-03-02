Menu
AFL icon Robert “Dipper” DiPierdomenico has reportedly separated from his wife after sending flowers to an ex-girlfriend.
Celebrity

AFL legend’s 41-year marriage breakdown

2nd Mar 2021 4:03 PM

AFL icon Robert "Dipper" DiPierdomenico has reportedly separated from wife Cheryl after 41 years of marriage.

After briefly spending time apart from his wife last year, DiPierdomenico rekindled the relationship before a dispute on Valentine's Day proved the final straw.

Cheryl detailed the situation in a heartfelt social media post, saying she was "devastated and broken" that the marriage had broken down.

 

"This is a really hard post! Some of my friends say go for it, others say don't say a word! I have to go with my gut! So I am! I have loved this man for over 45 years! He came back to me in Sept wanting a second chance! I gave it to him because I thought, maybe it was my fault we fell apart!" Cheryl posted to Facebook on Sunday.

"Up until Valentine's Day I was the happiest girl in the world having my family back as a whole! My world crumbled! Back to square one!!!!! Why why why! I'm devastated and broken but now I know it's done!!!"

Robert and Cheryl DiPierdomenico.
According to Perth Now, DiPierdomenico was caught sending an ex-girlfriend flowers and champagne on Valentine's Day.

The ex-partner reportedly posted photos of the gifts to social media, only for Cheryl to find out they came from her husband.

According to the report, DiPierdomenico alleges he sent the flowers because the ex-girlfriend had recently lost a loved one.

DiPierdomenico played 240 games for Hawthorn in a 17-year footy career, winning five VFL premierships and a Brownlow Medal in 1986.

He was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The 62-year-old was recently a contestant on Channel 10's "I'm a Celebrity … Get Me out of Here!".

On the reality show, which was recorded last year, DiPierdomenico openly spoke about how much he missed his family.

 

Robert DiPierdomenico and wife Cheryl.
