Warwick Capper’s tips to making more babies

SELF-proclaimed sex symbol Warwick Capper has single-handedly accepted the blame for the city-wide drop in fertility.

A former Gold Coast resident, Mr Capper said he wasn't surprised to hear the Glitter Strip had one of the lowest fertility rates in the state at 1.67 children per woman.

"I bet it dropped when I moved. You can't really call it the sex capital now I'm gone," the former AFL star said.

"I told the mayor to put up a statue of me, that might have helped but it didn't happen."

Mr Capper, who now lives in Melbourne, said Gold Coasters should up their efforts in the bedroom, and he offered a number of suggestions to get couples into baby- making mood.

"They should buy my movie for starters," Mr Capper said referring to a pornographic movie he starred in.

"I think 90 per cent of arousal is in scent, so incense for the room, a few nice smelling soaps."

"One of those cheap $20 massages you see everywhere is also good for the girls."

Mr Capper, a father himself, warned against overdoing the effort.

"I reckon two (children) is more than enough," he said.

"You have got to quit while you are ahead."

Gold Coast meter maid Warwick Capper (C) with meter maids Ashley Carr and Sandi Kovacevic in Surfers Paradise : PicPaul/Riley

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, a father of four, urged couples to get busy and do their part for the city by lifting fertility rates.

"Come on Gold Coasters," Cr Tate said.

"Channel Michael Jackson's hit Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough."