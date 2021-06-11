AFL legend lands surprise new gig

Fremantle great Matthew Pavlich has been announced as one of three panellists tasked with conducting an external review into Carlton’s football department.

After their disappointing loss to the Eagles in round 12, the Blues brought their end-of-year review forward to the mid-season.

On Friday, outgoing Carlton president Mark LoGiudice unveiled the reviewing panel.

Pavlich will be joined by Graham Lowe, who served as the Western Bulldogs’ general manager in their 2016 premiership-winning season, and Geoff Walsh, one of the AFL’s most experienced sports administrators.

Incoming president Luke Sayers plans to lead the review with the support of CEO Cain Liddle.

“We understand our members and supporters expect more from an on-field performance perspective,” LoGiudice said in a statement.

“As a club, we are fully aware that we exist to win games of football and ultimately win premierships.

“You, together with all our members and supporters can rest assured we remain committed to improve our on-field performance, while also ensuring this football club continues to be relentless in its pursuit of excellence and success.”

Considered one of the greatest players ever to pull on the Fremantle jumper, Pavlich brings a wealth of off-field experience to his role on the panel.

The 2013 Grand Finalist holds a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Western Australia and was the AFLPA’s president for three years.

He also served nine years on the AFLPA’s board of directors and was a member of the AFL Laws of the Game Committee during his playing days.

Carlton is yet to confirm when it expects the external view to be completed.

“In what is an important process, the experienced panel members will be afforded the time required to conduct the extensive review and as such there will not be an ongoing commentary of the review,” LoGiudice said.

“The panel will provide the necessary recommendations to the Board, to take the football department forward.”

News Corp reported on Monday that the review could determine the future of senior coach David Teague, who has led the Blues since midway through the 2019 season.

“This is an old-fashioned, full on review,” The Herald Sun’s Mark Robinson said on Monday’s episode of AFL 360.

“This review is not about the administration, this review is only the football department and it will take in performance, coaching, development, list management, recruiting and fitness.

“Carlton tell me they’re not in crisis, I wrote this morning they’re approaching crisis.

“This is significant.”

Originally published as AFL legend lands surprise new gig