AFL kicking off at last - who do you back to make finals?

Tigers star Dustin Martin ends off Tom Phillips of the Magpies in an AFL match last season. The Tigers are premiership favourites again in 2021. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

Tigers star Dustin Martin ends off Tom Phillips of the Magpies in an AFL match last season. The Tigers are premiership favourites again in 2021. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

AFL makes a highly anticipated return tonight with reigning premiers the Richmond Tigers taking on the Carlton Blues in Round 1 fixtures.

The Tigers are looking at winning their third flag in a row and should be starting their campaign off on the right foot with a victory over the Blues.

On Friday night, the Collingwood Magpies play the Western Bulldogs with the Magpies trying to put a pre season they would rather forget to the side and give their supporters some hope for 2021.

Four games are set down for Saturday with the day to be opened early with the Melbourne Demons taking on the Fremantle Dockers at the MCG.

This game will be followed by the Adelaide Crows playing the Geelong Cats who will still be hurting from losing last year's grand final.

The Essendon Bombers will take to Marvel Stadium in their clash with the Hawthorn Hawks. Both sides are eager to start their season on a winning note.

The day will draw to a close at the Gabba where the Brisbane Lions host the Sydney Swans.

The Lions have recruited well and after last year's strong showing. They will be hoping to go one step further.

The three remaining games will be played on Sunday with the North Melbourne Kangaroos strong outsiders to defeat the powerful Port Adelaide side, which fell at the second last hurdle last year. Sydneysiders will have a game to go to with the GWS Giants taking on St Kilda.

The Gold Coast Suns will travel across the Nullabor to met the West Coast Eagles in the last fixture of Round 1.

Most experts have narrowed this season down to a top four of Tigers, Cats, Lions, Power but the Eagles, Bulldogs, Saints and Magpies will be hoping that they can prove them wrong and join the finals charge.

I'm tipping the Tigers, Magpies, Demons, Cats, Bombers, Lions, Power, Saints and Eagles to play finals footy.

Julie Brims

Brims proves it's never too late to try

THEY say age shall not weary you as you get older and that is the case for Brisbane athlete Julie Brims who has achieved set several world records recently.

Brims broke the world record in the 100m and 200m at the Queensland Masters Athletics meet.

She followed it up by breaking the world record in the 400m at the Queensland Athletics Shield in her 55-59 age group.

Brims was a late starter to athletics, only taking up the sport at aged 36 when her children registered to compete. She has had to jump several hurdles to get to where she is today.

Her main hurdle was health concerns when she developed trigeminal neuralgia, which is an artery in a vein wrapped around the fifth cranial nerve in your brain.

She had surgery to fix the problem and has only blossomed in her career.

Brims has a simple message for all women.

"I don't think age should ever be a limit to what you can and can't do,'' she said.

"It's never too late to try.''

Toby one to watch

THERESA Stolberg was a champion athlete in her own right and the proverbial apple hasn't fallen far from the tree with the recent performances of daughter Toby.

Toby recently competed in the Qld Little Athletics Combined Event Championships in the heptathlon - a discipline Ipswich all-arounder Theresa excelled at and achieved several personal bests in long jump, javelin and the 800m.

However, her high jump was a massive personal best.

Only a few weeks after these great achievements, Toby cleared 1.71m to become Queensland under-16 high jump champion.

If Brisbane gets the 2032 Olympics we might just be cheering one of our own to a medal.

Quick thoughts

WINNERS: 1. The Queensland Reds defeated the ACT Brumbies to become the only undefeated team. Can their fans dare to dream of Super Rugby glory?

2. AFL fans who finally can get back to stadium's tonight to see their favourite team play. It has been too long for Victorian supporters.

3. New Zealand can once again rejoice as they have reclaimed the America's Cup in a clinical performance.

LOSERS: 1. Junior rugby league players who saw their first round of games washed out last Friday. The weather hasn't been flash this week either and doubts remain whether they will get on tomorrow night.

2. The dirtbags that vandalised the Keith Sternberg pitch. Get a life.

3. Anthony Mundine must never be allowed to return inside the ring with another inept performance in getting knocked out in the first round by Michael Zerafa.

NRL upwards: 1. The Roosters showed they are going to be the team to beat with a clinical victory over the Sea Eagles.

2. The Warriors gave their supporters back home a reason to smile with a great first up victory.

NRL downwards: 1. The Titans were tipped for great things this year but have stumbled at the first hurdle.

2. The Sea Eagles are in for a long year if they are going to keep dishing up performances like they did against the Roosters.

3. Newcastle centre Jesse Ramien is a quality player when on song but his cheap shot last week was disgusting and he has three weeks to think about it.

Sporting birthdays March 18

1. 1949: Alex Higgins - The Hurricane was a two-time world snooker champion.

2. 1964: Bonnie Blair - American speed skater who competed at three Olympics and won five gold and on bronze medal.

On this day

1. 1959: Boston Celtic's Bill Sharman begins his record of 56 straight free throws.

2. 1991: Philadelphia 76ers retires Superstar Wilt Chamberlain's #13 jersey.

3. 2018: Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo records his 50th career hat-trick.