Big names greats caught up in footy training firm’s collapse

It touted links to big-name footballers, but the fall of a high-profile football training academy has liquidators investigating the long-running business.

A high-profile AFL coaching firm that spruiks greats Kevin Sheedy and Mark Williams in its promotional material is back up and running despite the company with the same name filing for liquidation.

Melbourne business Dynamic Footy Skills continues to take enrolments for the new season even after selling its assets and liquidating its operations in April.

In a Facebook post from May 1, Dynamic Footy Skills said its coach support program has been delivered to over 130 junior clubs since 2011 including 17 clubs this year.

Documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission reveals another business is now trading as Dynamic Footy Skills after a former entity entered liquidation.

The coaching business boasts a string of AFL big names on its website including the likes of Mr Sheedy.

AFL great Kevin Sheedy said he couldn’t recall an association with Dynamic Footy Skills. Picture: Ian Currie

"Sheedy was the special guest at the 2015 Elite Summer Training Program Induction Evening," the Dynamic Footy Skills website says.

When contacted Mr Sheedy said he did not recall an association with Dynamic Footy Skills.

Others appearing in promotional material said they knew little about the coaching business, or only vaguely recalled appearing at events years ago.

Former AFL premiership coach Mark Williams is quoted on the website praising the professional nature of Dynamic Footy Skills.

"I think it really gives the kids a great insight into what to expect in footy. And if it improves their footy whether it's local or under 18, or eventually the AFL, it's a great start," he is quoted as saying.

But when contacted Mr Williams he said he didn't know he was on the website and that his only involvement with the business had been five years ago when he appeared as a speaker at an event.

Adrian Talarico of Dynamic Footy Skills.

News Corp does not suggest Mr Sheedy or Mr Williams are connected to Dynamic Footy Skills or were involved in its management.

Dynamic Footy Skills had a presence across Melbourne, with almost 20 coaches employed across the business.

But the head company Talasi Pty Ltd, which traded as Dynamic Footy Skills, moved to liquidate in November owing $32,000 to two creditors.

Creditor documents show the business had no assets when it entered liquidation, with company director Adrian Talarico noting it had "sold assets".

The main creditor in the liquidation, former assistant coach Beau Dorian claims he is owed $31,407 according to creditor's documents.

Mr Dorian declined to comment.

Heidelberg-based group Dynamic Footy Skills are holding an all-girls footy clinic. AFL player Hamish McIntosh from Geelong was there. Picture: Josie Hayden

As Dynamic Footy Skills director of coaching Mr Talarico is featured prominently across the business' website, however on some pages his image has been removed.

News Corp repeatedly tried to contact Mr Talarico but did not receive a response.

However, in a newsletter sent out by Dynamic Footy Skills on Thursday Mr Talarico confirmed the switch to the new corporate entity had taken place in October last year.

"Contrary to a recent report, we are happy to confirm that Dynamic Footy Skills has started 2021 very strongly," he said.

"As of 19th October 2020, ownership and the Business name "Dynamic Footy Skills" was transferred across to Renegade Development Group Pty Ltd (an entity controlled by Adrian Talarico)."

However, it is unclear as to whether the other coaches were paid by Talasi before it collapsed, with the liquidators noting no other employees had submitted a claim.

That business, linked to an organisation called The Trustee for DRR Family Trust, is connected to two other football entities: Horizon Footy Skills and AFL Footy Smarts.

Renegade Development Group is registered to the same address as these businesses and is noted in documents as the organisation representative for the family trust.

These businesses are all registered to the same address as Talasi's director.

Dynamic Footy Skills liquidator Michael Quin from Bent & Cougle said he was "aware of the new operating entity" and intends to make a report to corporate regulator ASIC.

