Another golf club blacklists Akermanis

FORMER Brisbane champion Jason Akermanis is reconsidering his pursuit of a professional golf career after being banned from a third club.

Last year the three-time premiership star embarked on his dream after becoming obsessed with the game.

He even went to the PGA's qualifying school in December but failed to get his ticket.

But the dream is now wavering after the Albury-based Akermanis was given his marching orders from a third local club amid allegations of cheating and heated confrontations with members.

He's now banned from playing at golf courses in Thurgoona, Albury and Wodonga.

The 2001 Brownlow medallist has written to Golf Australia to complain about his treatment but admits his love for the game is dwindling.

"I certainly don't enjoy it like I did after these incidents," Akermanis said.

"I'm happy to give it (pro-career) a go maybe this year again and then give it up."

The reason for the bans include signing an incorrect scorecard and having extra shots during a charity day.

Akermanis, 42, is now looking to move away from the Border region and is likely to return to Brisbane given his oldest daughter has shown promising signs with her football and is set to join the Lions AFLW Academy.