Ex-Giant has last laugh after Mummy sledges

Former Giant Rory Lobb roars after kicking the Dockers’ last goal of the game. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE recruit Rory Lobb revealed he copped some verbal stick from GWS ruckman Shane Mumford on Saturday, but the former Giant had the last laugh as his side produced a remarkable come-from-behind upset win away from home.

Giants coach Leon Cameron had labelled the Dockers one of the competition's form teams and it was proved correct, with his men beaten 16.10 (106) to 11.16 (82) on their Canberra fortress.

Lobb, returning to face his former side for the first time since a deadline-day trade made him a Docker at the end of 2018, said Mumford was chirpy.

"(I copped a) fair bit from Mummy (Mumford), but not too much from the other boys. They looked after me," Lobb told Fox Footy after the match.

The 207cm tower let out a primal roar after booting the Dockers' last goal of the game to put Fremantle ahead by five goals.

GWS was an unbackable favourite heading into the contest and could have gone top with a win, but it was the Dockers who climbed into second spot instead.

Returning skipper Nat Fyfe finished with 31 disposals for Fremantle, and Brandon Matera kicked four goals in front of 11,277 fans at Manuka Oval.

The Dockers wasted chances with some point-blank misses and poor set shots in the first half but delivered when it mattered in the final quarter.

GWS were left to rue missed opportunities as wayward kicking and a lacklustre fourth term cost them in the capital, where they had won nine in a row.

Superstar Nat Fyfe found a ton of the footy in his return for the Dockers. Picture: Getty Images

Three-goal hero Matt Taberner said the Dockers were focused on being a better road team and stopping GWS' classy ball users.

"We're a young team, we haven't really performed on the road for the last two seasons. There was a real focus coming over here on the business of getting the four points," Taberner told Fox Footy.

"They've got stars all over the field, so (to) nullify those guys like Whitfield that give them that bounce out of the backline it makes it a lot easier for our defenders to play on the likes of (Jeremy) Cameron."

Giants star midfielder Stephen Coniglio topped the charts with 37 disposals, and Cameron booted four goals in the absence of injured star Callan Ward.

Dockers defender Taylin Duman could find himself in trouble with the match review panel after shoving Lachie Whitfield in the face in the third quarter.

GWS veteran Matt de Boer was tipped to shadow Fyfe but also spent time on Andrew Brayshaw and Bradley Hill in a busy afternoon for the in-form tagger.

Giants co-captain and key defender Phil Davis went off in the final term with an ankle injury.

- With AAP

SCOREBOARD

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.6 7.9 10.13 11.16 (82)

FREMANTLE 4.4 8.7 10.9 16.10 (106)

GOALS

GWS: Cameron 4, Finlayson 3, Daniels, Himmelberg, Coniglio, Buntine

Fremantle: Matera 4, Taberner 3, Walters 3, Hogan 3, Switkowski, Colyer, Lobb

INJURIES

GWS: Davis (broken nose, left ankle)

Fremantle: Cox (left leg)

Reports: Nil

Umpires: Nicholls, Hosking, Glouftsis

Crowd: 11,277 at UNSW Canberra Oval