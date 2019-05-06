Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ablett has been banned for the first time in his career.
Gary Ablett has been banned for the first time in his career.
AFL

Banned: Cats may challenge Gazza suspension

by Lauren Wood
5th May 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Geelong champ Gary Ablett has been handed his first-ever suspension by the AFL's match review officer.

But the Cats are eyeing a challenge at the AFL Tribunal.

Ablett was reported after collecting Bomber Dylan Shiel high with a glancing elbow in the first term.

Today, AFL MRO Michael Christian graded the clash intentional, high contact and low impact, resulting in a one-week suspension.

The Herald Sun understands that a QC will consider the case tonight, with Geelong to make a final call on a possible challenge tomorrow morning.

It's expected if the Cats challenge, with the focus will likely centre on the conduct grading (intentional or careless).

Ablett does not risk an extra week penalty by challenging, but the club, if the challenge is unsuccessful, faces a $10,000 cost.

Shiel was paid a free-kick from the incident  but not seriously hurt.

"It was definitely worth a free kick but not enough force (for a suspension)," Wayne Carey said on Triple M.

"At worst a fine. (It was) Clumsy. He's a ballplayer, Gary Ablett."

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Officer jumps out of way as thief drives at police

    premium_icon Officer jumps out of way as thief drives at police

    Crime Prosecutor: His conduct was deplorable. The most appropriate sentence is prison

    Little guy rare survivor of big box onslaught

    premium_icon Little guy rare survivor of big box onslaught

    News How the supermarket hardware stores can still be beaten on price

    Upholstery job leads to unearthing secrets on locomotive

    premium_icon Upholstery job leads to unearthing secrets on locomotive

    News Torn vinyl unveils a hidden message from 70 years ago

    See why these mates are still up with best in Qld

    premium_icon See why these mates are still up with best in Qld

    Hockey Ipswich turf masters display skills at state titles