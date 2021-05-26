AFL clubs caught in snap lockdown

All AFL players have had strict restrictions placed on their movement for the next seven days as the league tries to manage the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

The league informed clubs today that players would be encouraged to stay at home, visitors wouldn’t be allowed and they should only leave for essential reasons.

Training was among those reasons and games this weekend are set to go ahead but AFL players will be kept separate from their VFL-listed counterparts on the training track as concerns grow over the cluster.

The move comes after Port Adelaide players and staff were told to get tested and isolate immediately after sharing a flight home with footy fans on Sunday.

Some of the fans on the flight sat in the same section at the MCG where another supporter later tested positive for COVID-19.

The newest drama comes as three AFL teams were forced to leave Melbourne early, while the Western Bulldogs are out of isolation and set to resume training on Wednesday morning amid a growing Covid-19 outbreak in Victoria.

Training was cancelled on Tuesday and Bulldogs players and staff were tested after being notified on Monday night that a staff member had been to an exposure site following the latest outbreak in Melbourne’s north and west.

Those tests all came back negative, and the Dogs were free to conduct their main session ahead of Friday’s blockbuster showdown with Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

Crowds are likely to be able to attend games this weekend but the clock is ticking on whether they will be capped with a ruling to be determined by the AFL based on health advice as soon as Wednesday.

Confirmation of a person who has tested positive to Covid having attended last Sunday’s clash at the MCG between Collingwood and Port has cast a further dark cloud over this weekend’s games in Melbourne.

Victorian health authorities confirmed 10 new local cases overnight, five of which were reported on Tuesday, and one new case on Wednesday morning.

This bring the total number of infections in Melbourne’s cluster to 15, with fears it will continue to grow.

TEAMS LEAVE MELBOURNE AS AFL RESPONDS TO OUTBREAK

Essendon left for Perth on Wednesday, a day early for this weekend’s clash with West Coast, while Carlton also left on Wednesday morning for Sunday’s clash with the Swans in Sydney to avoid any further travel complications.

Hawthorn will also travel to Darwin on Thursday, and all clubs will be tested and minimise their movements until they travel.



Additionally, Richmond players will be tested on Thursday ahead of their match against Adelaide Crows on Sunday at the MCG as an “additional precautionary measure” to assist Adelaide returning to South Australia post-match.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the AFL said the MCG was undergoing deep cleaning and the league was prepared for this evolving situation.

“Each plan has specific measures in place to reduce any potential risk, including the sectioning of grounds to limit patron movement and implementation of both ticketing data capture and QR code scans for efficient contact tracing purposes,” the statement said.

“The AFL and the MCC have prepared for this situation in multiple simulations, with contact information linked to ticketing data and QR codes.

“The MCG has advised that extensive cleaning of the venue takes place after each match and, out of an abundance of caution, a deep clean of the identified zone is now being undertaken.

If you attended Sunday’s game in the location listed below, please get tested and stay safe. https://t.co/ogGaNG8PZo — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) May 25, 2021

“We remind all fans attending this week’s round of matches to ensure they scan the QR code in stadiums to further assist with the ongoing management of the pandemic.”

The policy on closing the Marvel Stadium roof could have a significant impact on the number of spectators at the contest between the Dogs and Demons.

It is understood the league might have to decide between 85 per cent crowds at Marvel Stadium with the roof open or only 50 per cent capacity if it keeps the roof closed.

The league’s biggest concern is the trickle-down effect of the nine new Covid cases in Melbourne and how it will affect the round 11 fixture.

There could yet be further impacts after an AFL Covid planning day Tuesday worked through multiple scenarios.

The Club will today be traveling to Sydney following the latest COVID cluster in Victoria.



The team will prepare as normal for its weekend match against the Sydney Swans on Sunday at the SCG. — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) May 25, 2021

Originally published as AFL clubs caught in snap lockdown