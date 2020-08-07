Footy club hit with player sexual assault allegation

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick’s press conference was railroaded by an accusation his players are getting too friendly with a teammate.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick cut his weekly press conference short on Friday after being hit with accusations of alleged sexual assault among his players.

It was alleged by veteran reporter Hugh Riminton that Tiger defenders Nick Vlaustin and Jayden Short were involved in the incidents involving teammate Mabior Chol.

Two incidents were allegedly caught on camera in the change rooms, after last week's win over Brisbane and the previous clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The vision is being circulated on social media, allegedly showing Vlaustin putting his finger up the anus of Chol.

It was alleged the footage also shows Valutin grabbing the genitals of Chol three times.

Short allegedly was filmed grabbing Chol's genitals after the game against the Western Bulldogs the following week.

What on earth?! And this was after 3 failed attempts trying to grab Chol's crotch. Gave him the old Hopoate... #AFLTigersLions @mattricho0 @Richmond_FC @theadamsamuel pic.twitter.com/hpqARuuDfQ — Anthony Elias (@goat_who_tweets) August 4, 2020

Hardwick didn't answer any of the allegations, and a club spokesman entered the press conference, being done via Zoom, to say the coach and the club had "no knowledge" of the incident.

No complaints have been made by Chol but some fans took issue with the vision.

Why do Richmond players keep trying to grab Mabior Chol's cock when they sing the theme song? It's the second time I've noticed it#AFLTigersLions — Owen Carter (@OwenJCarter) August 4, 2020

Alot of love @Richmond_FC especially from Vlastuin (1) towards Chol (41) 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l4YjKUY09J — Dean McKinnon (@deano_mck05) August 4, 2020

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





Originally published as AFL club hit with player groping complaint

Geez the Richmond boys were looking a bit toey during the song then. Vlastuin couldn’t keep his hands off Chol’s privates and there was a lot of heavy petting when they came together after the song #HubLife — Cameron Colvin (@casserdaly) August 4, 2020