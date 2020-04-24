AFL arena kicking big goals in Springfield

CORONAVIRUS concerns have not slowed the schedule for construction of the new Brisbane Lions community arena to be built in Springfield Central.

All three tiers of government have provided funding for the project along with the Australian Football League and the Brisbane Lions.

Brisbane Lions Infrastructure, Strategy and Government Relations general manager Jake Anson said while the AFL community deals with a period of uncertainty due to the pandemic, the project was not at risk.

“This project has been in one guise or another under development since 2011 and the current iteration kicked off again in 2016,” he said.

“This first package of earth works has been underway since October, so we’ve just finished all of the bulk earthworks including the relocation of mountain creek,” he said.

The site will include a community building, which will have a bar, merchandise shop and a cafe to service the club. A multicultural youth hub will also operate on site.

The club’s training and support centre will be located at the precinct, with both male and female facilities, a high performance gym, and recovery and medical facilities.

The club’s administration will also be relocated to the site from the Gabba.

It will ultimately become the home of the Brisbane Lions AFL women’s team and will be used for pre-season and North East AFL men’s games.

“We’re hoping that it puts health and wellbeing at the heart of this community. Not just in Springfield itself, but the rest of Ipswich region and a number of other growth communities across Logan and down through the Scenic Rim which will benefit directly from having a national standard and probably Queensland’s best training facilities for sport in the heart of their community,” Mr Anson said.

Councillor Nicole Jonic said it was a big win for the region.

“There’s so many good things that are going to come out of this. Destination travel for day trippers, it’s going to attract so many people back in and setting a precedent for female sport,” she said.

The intended finish time for the project is the end of 2021, in time to play out the AFL women’s season in 2022.