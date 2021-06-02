Menu
The AFLPA has unveiled its annual indigenous map, featuring 103 men’s and women’s players to celebrate the heritage of indigenous talent. SEE THE MAP.
AFL

AFL and AFLW indigenous player map celebrate heritage

by Rebecca Williams
2nd Jun 2021 12:36 PM

The AFL Players' Association has unveiled its annual indigenous map, featuring 103 current men's and women's players this year.

The map is produced each year by the players' association to celebrate the cultural heritage of indigenous talent across the league.

This year's indigenous map represents 77 different cultural and language groups across the country.

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL INTERACTIVE MAP

The Noongar region in the southwest corner of Western Australia is still the best represented with 15 players, including Sydney superstar Lance Franklin, St Kilda's Paddy Ryder, West Coast midfielder Tim Kelly and Richmond's Marlion Pickett.

Many players feature in more than one indigenous group, with Carlton veteran Eddie Betts among those with ties to several different regions.

Hawthorn veteran Shaun Burgoyne, the chair of the AFLPA's indigenous Advisory Board, said the map was an important resource for understanding the cultural background of the league's indigenous players.

"The AFLPA's indigenous map represents our legacy and upbringing and acts as an important resource in understanding the different language groups of our male and female players," Burgoyne said.

"We are proud of our culture and the map goes some way in underlying who and what we represent."

The AFL is celebrating its Sir Doug Nicholls Round again this week with its showpiece Dreamtime match between Essendon and Richmond to be played at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

 

 

 

 

