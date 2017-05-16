Let's talk about sex, says retiring Ipswich nurse

DIANNE Farrell has never been shy when it comes to talking about sex, a personality trait she's built a career around.

The leader of the Ipswich Sexual Health Service once walked down the street on Valentine's Day dressed as a giant condom, in broad daylight, to help drum home her message about safety in the sack.

Now the task of breaking down social barriers to ensure people feel comfortable talking openly about what goes bump in the night has been passed to someone new.

Wednesday will be Dianne's last in her role as the service's boss - after 25 years working in the community for Queensland Health Dianne has decided to retire.

Before Dianne, the city didn't have a dedicated sexual health service, something she was asked to set up in 1999.

"People wanted me to call it something with a euphemism but I said no,we will call it Sexual Health because the service needs to be open and honest," Dianne said.

"It's about demystifying sex and making people not feel guilty about their sexuality - to be able to say this is what I need and what I want. So for me to make a fool of myself walking down the street (dressed as a condom) was fine."

If the service decides to go for another highly public appearance as a condom, it will be up to new leader Jamie Kuskie to pave the way.

He will take over from Dianne, although that doesn't mean he won't still be listening to her advice every day.

"Dianne actually trained me and I already hear her in my head telling me to be bold, to think outside the box and to do things that will really empower people," Jamie said. "I'm very excited and honoured to take on that role."

Dianne and her husband Peter already have their camper trailer ready to go and will soon set off on a new adventure as grey nomads around Australia.

Her best piece of relationship advice?

"Make sure you are informed. Always be honest in your relationships and seek help when you need it," Dianne said.