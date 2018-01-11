Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Adverse finding' will be costly for suspended council staff

Former Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay.
Former Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay. David Nielsen
Hayden Johnson
by

TWO suspended Ipswich City Council officers will be forced to repay legal costs incurred by ratepayers in the event of an unfavourable finding.

In September, the Crime and Corruption Commission laid charges against the council's chief executive officer Jim Lindsay and works, parks and recreation chief operating officer Craig Maudsley.

Both intend to fight the charges.

Their legal expenses were covered under the council's insurance policy.

This week a spokesman for the Ipswich City Council said the council was "not directly" funding the legal expenses for the criminal defence, but said the insurance policy provides for payment of the legal representation costs until an adverse finding is given.

"If an adverse finding is delivered the officers will be required to reimburse the insurer for those costs," he said.

While the council is "not directly involved" in the transactions, the spokesman could not produce the accumulation of costs.

"Lawyers invoice the insurer direct and council is not aware of the amounts invoiced or paid," he said.

It comes after it was revealed a report on the two officers' future at the council is expected to be provided to councillors this month.

Councillors are expected to debate a report about the officers during the first round of committee meetings on January 22.

Related Items

Topics:  court craig maudsley crime and corruption commission jim lindsay

Ipswich Queensland Times
Our rubbish affecting Antarctica migratory birds

Our rubbish affecting Antarctica migratory birds

Clean Up Australia Day needs your help to clean up Springfield Lakes

REVEALED: How to get into CMC Rocks 2018 for free

Applications to volunteer at CMC in March are now open.

It will only take a few hours of your time

Same-sex laws positive, but more needs to change

Former Greens candidate for the seat of Jordan Steven Purcell (here with partner Kerryn Thorne) says homophobia is still rife in Ipswich.

Politician says homophobia still an issue for Ipswich

'No way I'll swim there again': Fisho hooks pair of bullies

Department of Primary Industries researchers tagged a 2.9-metre female bull shark in the Bellinger River in fresh water in the town this week.

"We didn't know bull sharks were up that high in the river"

Local Partners