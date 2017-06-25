24°
Adventurous pioneers who put our region on the map

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston | 25th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
HISTORIC: One of the machines used in the production of the Queensland Times in the early 1900s.
HISTORIC: One of the machines used in the production of the Queensland Times in the early 1900s.

THE Limestone/Ipswich region, from its inception as a convict settlement, always had men of vision in its territory and some achieved high positions, while others worked hard in minor positions to provide the best life possible for themselves and their families.

Today, we write about a few who contributed to the wonderful history of our city.

JOHN BRADFIELD - Mr J. Bradfield, son of John Bradfield, of West Ipswich, gained his Masters of Engineering degree at the Sydney University. He was presented with a bronze medal bearing on the obverse the University Arms and insignia and on the reverse the following inscription, John Job Carew Bradfield.

FATHERS OF THE IPSWICH PRESS - The death of Arthur C. Bays was announced in the Queensland Times on July 18, 1917. He had died earlier in Peterborough, England, at the age of 80. His twin brother, Edmund, died in September 1912. Arthur and Edmund were known as the "Fathers of the Ipswich Press". They had established the North Australian in 1855 at an office in East St, Ipswich, and the first edition was published on October 2, 1855.

HONOUR CERTIFICATE - The first Honour Certificate granted by the Queensland College of Pharmacy came to Ipswich in 1893, the receiver being M.G.J. Page of Mr G.I. Hudson's Pharmacy.

The certificate read: "The holder had attended a course of lectures on botany and at the examination held in November 1890 was awarded the distinction of a silver medal."

CAPTAIN ARNOLD WEINHOLDT - On May 1941, the QT reported that Captain Arnold Weinholdt of Boonah, who was serving the British cause in Abyssinia, was missing. His family was not unduly concerned, because the captain, a local politician, an explorer and a soldier, had previously escaped from enemy camps and had once survived being mauled by a wounded lion.

POLLET LOFTUS CARDEW was born at Peak Mountain and educated at the Ipswich Grammar School. He became an articled clerk to Maldon Thompson, a well-known Ipswich solicitor. Pollet played in the first football match in Ipswich under Melbourne rules in 1869, was a member of the Limestone cricket club, captain of C Company Ipswich Mounted Infantry, was on the board of the Ipswich Hospital and Ipswich Technical College, a director of the Queensland Woollen Manufacturing Company and the Ipswich and West Moreton Permanent Building Society, chairman of the Royal Bank of Queensland and president of the Queensland Pastoral and Agricultural Society. Mr Cardew died on May 30, 1916.

 

IDENTITY: Dr William MacTaggart Dorsey, the first police magistrate in Ipswich.
IDENTITY: Dr William MacTaggart Dorsey, the first police magistrate in Ipswich.

 

DR WILLIAM MacTAGGART DORSEY was the oldest member of his profession in Ipswich and possible in the colony when he died in May 1878. Dr Dorsey had arrived in Australia about 1840 and came to Moreton Bay in 1842.

Some time after his arrival, he gave up his medical practice and engaged in squatting pursuits. In 1857, he visited Europe and during his absence, one of his stations at Grantham proved a failure due to mismanagement. About the same time, the loss of sheep in floods on his property in northern Queensland had brought about his return to medicine. Dr Dorsey was the second doctor in Queensland - Dr Simpson had been here earlier in charge of convicts.

THE HON. JUSTIN FOXTON died in Brisbane on June 24, 1916, at the age of 67. He was born and educated in Melbourne. He practised in Stanthorpe as a solicitor, then came to Ipswich and became a partner of the well-known Ipswich solicitor Mr J. Maldon Thompson. Mr Foxton was elected to state parliament as member for Carnarvon in 1883, became minister for lands in 1906 and was elected to federal parliament in 1906. One of his sons, Dr Foxton, oversaw Sandy Gallop Asylum and the other son Captain Foxton was A.D.C. to the governor general of Australia.

THOMAS HANCOCK SNR. Of Sandgate, and formerly of Ipswich, he died in February 1891. Mr Hancock, A native of Cornwall, landed in New South Wales in 1856 and came to the West Moreton district in 1864. He supervised the proceedings at the old lime kiln on Limestone Hill for some time, after which he managed the swimming baths in Elizabeth St and the waterworks. It was at Rosewood Mr Hancock entered the sawmilling business with his two sons, Thomas and Josias. This venture grew and Hancock and Sons commenced a timber year in upper Brisbane St, Ipswich.

DAN KELLEHER of Ipswich accepted the position as inspector on the Chinese Imperial railway in January 1905. The line to which Mr Kelleher went ran from Tretain to Peking and north to Lienchiang on the border of Manchuria. The railway had been built by an English company with English money for the Chinese government and was managed by British people.

WILLIAM LANCASTER, a pioneer of Tivoli, died in May 1914. He had arrived in Australia on the ship Light Brigade in 1869. Mr Lancaster first grew cotton at Wivenhoe, then worked at a coal mine in North Ipswich owned by James Gulland. Later he worked as master of the river boats Sir Charles Cooper and Ada.

JOHN MACFARLANE of Denmark Hill was involved in many enterprises in Ipswich in the 1860s. Later he became a Member of Parliament after having served for six years in the Ipswich Municipal Council and one year as mayor. In 1887, he was chosen to represent Ipswich in the legislative assembly.

DR VON LOSSBERG was one of the oldest residents of Ipswich. He had arrived in 1863 as surgeon superintendent of the barque Alster and set up practice in Ipswich. He was one of the first honorary surgeons at the Ipswich Hospital and became government medical officer in Ipswich in 1887.

