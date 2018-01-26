EUROPE FOR $319? Cheap travel deals released this weekend

IFyou're not booking a holiday this weekend, you're missing out on one of the hottest sales periods of the year.

Airlines, booking sites, cruise and tour companies are all vying for your dollars, with many Aussies using the three-day weekend to book a trip.

Low-cost airline Scoot is offering $319 flights to Athens, while premium airlines are doing battle with return flights to the US and Europe sinking below $1000.

Locally, Jetstar has domestic flights starting at $29, while flight booking site Webjet has jumped on the bandwagon, too.

Webjet's Australia and New Zealand country manager David Galt admitted fierce competition was the driving force behind the Webjet sale, which is offering travellers $10 off any Qantas or Virgin Australia flight.

"There have been great flight deals released by some airlines this week and given our customers are probably feeling the penny pinch after the Christmas and New Year season, we wanted to extend the offer to more domestic airlines," he said.

Meanwhile, the race to lock in travellers' dollars is seeing some companies, including P&O Cruises and Intrepid Travel, offer $1 deposits on bookings.

Scroll down to check out the hottest travel deals we've come across so far this weekend.

Queensland’s Whitsunday Coast is one of the destinations on sale. Picture: Jason Hill and Tourism & Events Queensland

JETSTAR FLIGHTS FROM $29

Among Jetstar's "Celebrate Australia" sale fares are Melbourne (Avalon) to Hobart from $29, Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Sydney from $59, Adelaide to Sydney from $65 and Whitsunday Coast to Sydney from $65. Sale ends January 29. See jetstar.com

TIGERAIR FLIGHTS FROM $39

Tigerair's "Explore Your Backyard" sale fares start from $39 (Sydney to Gold Coast). Other fares include Adelaide to Melbourne from $45, Sydney to Coffs Harbour from $45, Melbourne to Sydney from $55, Brisbane to Darwin from $99 and Perth to Melbourne/Sydney from $115.

Travel periods vary, but extend from mid April to mid June. Sale ends January 29. See tigerair.com.au

QANTAS / VIRGIN SALE WITH WEBJET

In a first for the flight booking site, Webjet is offering $10 off any Virgin Australia or Qantas flight booked over the long weekend. See webjet.com.au

JETGO 30 PER CENT OFF SALE

Save 30 per cent off Jetgo flights - including departures from Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne (Essendon), Albury, Wagga Wagga, Wollongong, Townsville and more, by entering the promo code AUS30 for travel until October 6. Sale ends January 31. See jetgo.com

Washington DC is Cathay Pacific’s latest destination.

CATHAY PACIFIC RETURN U.S. FLIGHTS FROM $967

Celebrating Cathay Pacific's new destination, Washington DC, the airline is offering sale fares from $967 return (from Melbourne) for travel from September 15 to November 30. Sale ends on March 2. See cathaypacific.com

CATHAY PACIFIC RETURN EUROPE FLIGHTS FROM $982

Cathay Pacific's "Book & Go" sale includes flights to Madrid, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf from $982 (from Melbourne), for February departures. Sale ends January 29. See cathaypacific.com

ETIHAD RETURN EUROPE FLIGHTS FROM $1014

Fly from Perth to Dublin from $1014, Melbourne to Madrid from $1127, Sydney to Abu Dhabi from $1164 or Brisbane to Abu Dhabi from $1165, plus more European destinations on sale, for travel until May 1. Sale ends January 28. See etihad.com

QATAR RETURN EUROPE FLIGHTS FROM $1015

Sale flights start from $1015 to Dublin from Perth, $1060 from Melbourne, $1130 from Adelaide, $1135 from Sydney, $1155 from Hobart, $1190 from Brisbane and $1195 from Canberra, plus more European destinations on sale for travel until May 31. Sale ends January 28. See qatarairways.com

Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam is one of Intrepid’s popular tour destinations.

LOCK IN A TRIP FOR $1 WITH INTREPID TRAVEL

Intrepid Travel is allowing travellers to make a booking for $1 until February 2, valid for selected departures until December 31, and exclusions apply. See intrepidtravel.com

45 PER CENT OFF CRUISES WITH ROYAL CARIBBEAN

Royal Caribbean's "Seek & Save" sale includes savings of up to 45 per cent, with cruises from $698 for a three-night sampler cruise from Sydney on Radiance of the Seas in October. See royalcaribbean.com.au

CRUISE 10 NIGHTS FROM $1099 WITH P&O

P&O Cruises' Oh Ship! sale lets holiday-makers book for a $1 deposit, with a free room upgrade on offer for sailings from March 1. Cruises start from $1099 per person quad share or $1499 twin share, based on a 10 night Discover Vanuatu holiday. Sale ends February 13. See pocruises.com.au/oh-ship-sale

