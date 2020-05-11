Menu
Allison Parker, 28, has made millions on sites like OnlyFans and Snapchat Premium. Picture: Jam Press
Offbeat

Adult model reveals bizarre requests

by Josie Griffiths
11th May 2020 3:34 PM

A model who's made millions selling near-naked photos on OnlyFans and Snapchat Premium has revealed her strangest requests.

Former waitress Allison Parker, 28, who earns a seven-figure salary, said she's received everything from requests to "freeze her poop" to marriage proposals since joining the subscription based site, The Sun reports.

Allison Parker, 28, has made millions on sites like OnlyFans and Snapchat Premium. Picture; Instagram/ AllisonParker
She said the "weirdest thing I've gotten in a DM" was a request to buy her poop with the person ever offering to tell her how to legally package it.

She added she "wasn't sure if I was supposed to freeze my poop or what but I guess he probably had the info".

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Allison didn't go through with it.

 

Allison, who has 7.7 million Instagram followers, revealed that hundreds of fake accounts have been set up impersonating her. Picture: Jam Press
She claims to have lost $1.5 million in income from the schemes.
Allison has had her fair share of backlash from some users, as well as family and friends, about her choice of lifestyle. Picture: Jam Press
Allison, who has 7.7 million followers on Instagram, has also received multiple marriage proposals from admirers, some claim she's already their wife.

As well as paying for pictures and videos, Allison's fans can lavish her with gifts from her Amazon wish list and she admits she has a very "laid back lifestyle".

 

But it's not all fun and games. The model has had her fair share of backlash from some users, as well as family and friends.

"Of course I love to buy myself some nice things but at the same time I'm very good with my money and save lots."

She's also fallen foul to catfishers stealing her pics and says she's lost £800,000 ($AU1.5 million) in income from the schemes.

"If you search my name on Instagram or other platforms I'm almost 100 per cent positive that I'm the most impersonated model on it."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Adult model reveals bizarre requests

editors picks offbeat onlyfans snapchat social media x-rated

