Adrenalin-charged family of nine find ideal sport

Rob Williams

WITH seven sporty kids seeking adrenalin-pumping excitement in one place, parents can find it challenging keeping everyone happy.

The Dodds family of Chuwar have discovered the ideal solution.

Supportive dad Peter and enthusiastic mum Lisa rally the children, load up the family van and trailer, and head off mountain biking.

"It's always good fun to get out on your own,'' Peter said of having a sport the whole family can enjoy together.

Joining Peter and Lisa on their bikes are Jonathon, Caleb, Joel, Deborah, Rachelle, Joshua and Emma.

"These guys do quite a bit of training most days of the week,'' Peter said of the competitive children.

"We used to strap all the bikes up on the back of the van and now it's the trailer.''

This weekend will offer extra excitement for the Dodds family with Ipswich hosting its first Queensland State XCO MTB championships at the Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve.

The Dodds children will compete in a range of age events over the weekend.

Joel and Caleb have already enjoyed success at state and national level. That included pleasing performances at the previous two Queensland titles in Mackay.

However, the closeknit family welcome the opportunity to race on their home tracks at the impressive Castle Hill Blackstone circuit.

"Absolutely. This is our backyard and a great place to train and a great place to ride,'' Peter said.

Joel came second at this year's national championships and won the national series.

Caleb has been state champion the past two years. He's moved up into the under-17 division for this weekend's racing.

Jonathon has also impressed at past state events.

Peter is confident the boys will thrive on the quality competition in Ipswich this week-end.

"It will be a good battle,'' he said. "There's three or four others who are pretty close in times.''

Peter said although mountain biking had some risks, it was a safer option than being out on the open road competing.

"We started riding bikes about four years ago as a family,'' he said.

"We've had a few incidents on the road . . . and obviously it's dangerous out on the road.

"Getting into mountain bikes, we're off the road and in a controlled environment.''

Working in software development, Peter said mountain biking provided another benefit.

"It's always nice to get outside in the fresh air,'' he said.

He said tackling courses with challenging features was good fun.

The Dodds family enjoy racing on the state series and are already planning more interstate competition next year.

Fantastic racing forecast

IPSWICH Cycling Club president Geoff Stieler was clearly excited about what the city is hosting this weekend.

As race director of the Queensland State XCO MTB titles, Stieler sees the two-day program as another terrific opportunity to promote the benefits of different cycling disciplines.

"We're ready to go,'' Stieler said, delighted to have entries from centres like Cairns and Mackay.

"The weather is forecast to be good at the weekend so it should be a really good weekend racing.''

Stieler said it was fantastic to see regional families like the Dodds enjoying what mountain biking offered socially and at a higher level.

"There is a potential for just about all of them to actually become state champions or get very high rankings straight after this, which is fabulous for Ipswich,'' he said.

This weekend's competition will be the first time Ipswich has hosted the state mountain biking championships.

Schedule of events at the Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve (accessed from Mary Street).

Saturday: 1pm - U15/U17 male. 2.30pm: Masters 3-8 male. 4pm: Sport men and women.

Sunday: 7.30am: U11/U13 fun cycle. 8am: U15/U17/U19 Masters Elite Female. 9.30am: U19 Masters 1-2 Elite Male.