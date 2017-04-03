Adored teacher retires two years after tragic accident

BELOVED Ipswich teacher Alan Campbell has decided to officially retire.

Since April 2015 the passionate mathematics teacher and sporting inspiration has been recovering from a serious injury after a stumble on a set of stairs during school holidays left him paralysed.

Ipswich Grammar School, where he taught for 15 years, had planned a formal farewell party for the man adored by all who sat in his classroom or heeded his advice on the playing fields.

But as the aftermath of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie swept across south-east Queensland, there was no choice but to postpone the event.

Former teacher Alan Campbell returned to Ipswich Grammar School on Friday to attend the annual awards night. With student Declan Turner. Photo: Contributed Contributed

Mr Campbell, 61, never expected his retirement to come this soon or under these circumstances.

During the Easter holidays two years ago, he had popped into school to catch up on some work when he fell and broke his neck.

It took more than an hour for someone to find him and Mr Campbell was immediately flown to hospital in Brisbane.

His recovery since has been encouraging and Mr Campbell has never stopped supporting the school he loved so dearly, attending sporting carnivals and cheering the teams he had once coached.

"I know a lot of kids at the school and I'm just interested in how well they are doing," he said.

"It's a good school and a good community to belong to."

It is clear Mr Campbell, who taught for 35 years mostly in South Africa, made an impression on the school community.

Since the freak accident he has received countless messages of support and many past students have taken to a dedicated Facebook support page to share their memories of a man who was the definition of the ideal teacher.

Mr Campbell can't recall what made him decide to become a teacher but he regrets not being able to continue for another 10 years.

"People say, if you can't do anything else then become a teacher," Mr Campbell said.

"Well I don't agree with that.

"I did it because I simply enjoyed it.

"At first I wanted to be a physical education teacher and studied physical education, but learned how to be a mathematics teacher too so I would have two main subjects.

"In my first year of teaching I taught phys ed and a bit of mathematics.

"By the time I was in my second year, it was all mathematics.

"I still wanted to be involved with the physical side of things so over the years I coached cricket, tennis and rugby in whatever school I went to."

Messages left on Mr Campbell's support page describe a gentle giant and a respected leader, with no shortage of patience, who inspired many to reach for success.

Ipswich Grammar School principal Richard Morrison, who joined the school last year, said while he never had the pleasure of working with Mr Campbell, his legend lived on.

Mr Morrison has met Mr Campbell at various school events and says the students love seeing their former hero still out supporting the school.

"He always does his absolute best to come along to sports events against the other GPS schools," Mr Morrison said.

"He's been to just about all the cricket games we've had this year."

Mr Morrison said it was a shame the planned retirement party had to be postponed due to the extreme weather but he looked forward to celebrating Mr Campbell's 15 years of service next term.

"It's a loss for the school - Mr Campbell was a wonderful teacher and a fantastic coach," he said.

"We're losing part of the equation, as he retires from teaching, but we will always keep the connection to Alan Campbell the man."

Mr Campbell hopes to travel more, including visiting his son in South Africa, and will continue tutoring in mathematics.