ADOPT: Furry friends you can adopt right now
ADDING a four legged friend to the family can be an exciting experience, and rescuing an a pet is a lot better than shopping for one.
Here’s a list of 10 pets currently waiting for their fur-ever homes that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol:
Molly
Breed: Poodle Miniature / English Cocker Spaniel (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 11 years and 11 months
Molly is a sweet, social girl looking for a special home and she needs company 24/7
Maisy
Breed: Bull Arab / American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 3 years and 1 months
Maisy is a happy all the time and is looking for a family with a similar disposition.
Lexi
Breed: English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 8 years and 9 months
Lexi is a sweet loving girl, who can be shy at first but has so comfort and joy to give the right family.
Kruger
Breed: Irish wolfhound / Bull Arab (Mixed)
Gender: Male
Age: 6 years and 11 months
Kruger is an easy going, sweet, gentle and mature man looking for the right family who will let me relax and enjoy life with them.
Dakota
Breed: Bull Arab (Mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 3 years and 3 months
Dakota is a very energetic girl looking for an active family.
Koda
Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Male
Age: 1 years and 8 months
Koda is a shy affectionate boy and is looking to become part of an environment that is quiet and calm.
Curly
Breed: Bull Arab / Pointer (Mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 4 years and 3 months
Curly is an active girl looking to become part of an active sports family.
Chica
Breed: Kelpie / Dogue De Bordeaux (Mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 2 years and 9 months
Chica is a smart dog who absolutely loves food and is looking for a safe place to call home.
Charlie
Breed: Australian Bulldog / Australian cattle dog (Mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 5 years and 10 months
Charlie is a loveable girl, who has stolen the hearts of people at the shelter.
Bolt
Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Male
Age: 10 years and 9 months
Bolt is an affectionate old boy who is still young at heart and looking for a family.