ADOPT: Furry friends you can adopt right now

ADDING a four legged friend to the family can be an exciting experience, and rescuing an a pet is a lot better than shopping for one.

Here’s a list of 10 pets currently waiting for their fur-ever homes that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol:

Molly

Breed: Poodle Miniature / English Cocker Spaniel (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 11 years and 11 months

Molly is a sweet, social girl looking for a special home and she needs company 24/7

Click here to adopt Molly

Maisy

Breed: Bull Arab / American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 3 years and 1 months

Maisy is a happy all the time and is looking for a family with a similar disposition.

Click here to adopt Maisy

Lexi

Breed: English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 8 years and 9 months

Lexi is a sweet loving girl, who can be shy at first but has so comfort and joy to give the right family.

Click here to adopt Lexi

Kruger

Breed: Irish wolfhound / Bull Arab (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years and 11 months

Kruger is an easy going, sweet, gentle and mature man looking for the right family who will let me relax and enjoy life with them.

Click here to adopt Kruger

Dakota

Breed: Bull Arab (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years and 3 months

Dakota is a very energetic girl looking for an active family.

Click here to adopt Dakota

Koda

Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 1 years and 8 months

Koda is a shy affectionate boy and is looking to become part of an environment that is quiet and calm.

Click here to adopt Koda.

Curly

Breed: Bull Arab / Pointer (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years and 3 months

Curly is an active girl looking to become part of an active sports family.

Click here to adopt Curly.

Chica

Breed: Kelpie / Dogue De Bordeaux (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years and 9 months

Chica is a smart dog who absolutely loves food and is looking for a safe place to call home.

Click here to adopt Chica

Charlie

Breed: Australian Bulldog / Australian cattle dog (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years and 10 months

Charlie is a loveable girl, who has stolen the hearts of people at the shelter.

Click here to adopt Charlie

Bolt

Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 10 years and 9 months

Bolt is an affectionate old boy who is still young at heart and looking for a family.

Click here to adopt Bolt.