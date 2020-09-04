ADOPT: Furry friends you can add to your family
ADDING a pet to the family can be an exciting experience, and adopting rather than buying offers animals with an unfortunate start to life a second chance to find the home that’s right for them.
Here’s a list of 10 pets currently waiting for their forever home that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.
Diana
Diana is big goofy loveable girl who’s looking to move out her shelter and into a loving family.
Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Bullmastiff (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 4 years and 1 months
You can adopt Diana by clicking here
Dakota
Dakota is known for her happy and joyous disposition and loves to play in the water.
Breed: Bull Arab (Mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 3 years and 4 months
You can adopt Dakota by clicking here
B.B
B.B is sweet social girl who would do well in an family with older children.
Breed: Kelpie / English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 3 years and 10 months
You can adopt B.B by clicking here
Pepper
Pepper is a friendly, active, social little lady who is needing a patient owner who will understand that just running this girl will not satisfy her.
Breed: Kelpie / Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 4 years and 7 months
You can adopt Pepper by clicking here
Charlie
Charlie is a sweet, loveable girl who’s stolen hearts in the shelter. She loves to be around people and would be best suited to a home where she can enjoy the great outdoors.
Breed: Australian Bulldog / Australian cattle dog (Mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 5 years and 10 months
You can adopt Charlie by clicking here
Sox
Sox is a very sweet natures cat who loves; cuddles, playtime and hiding under the blankets with you.
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 5 years and 5 months
You can adopt Sox by clicking here
Yuumi
Yuumi is looking for a quiet comfortable place to live with a calm family.
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 7 months
You can adopt Yuumi by clicking here
Gingersnap
Gingersnap is a sweet little thing who can be a bit timid in new situations, but once she warms up she’s very affectionate.
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 4 months
You can adopt Gingersnap by clicking here
Louie
Louie likes to be the centre of attention and is a very playful and adventurous cat.
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Male
Age: 1 years and 10 months
You can adopt Louie by clicking here
Dottie
Dottie is looking for an experience cat owner as she is very timid and shy.
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 1 years and 2 months
You can adopt Dottie by clicking here