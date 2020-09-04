ADOPT: Furry friends you can add to your family

Pepper is looking for a new home

ADDING a pet to the family can be an exciting experience, and adopting rather than buying offers animals with an unfortunate start to life a second chance to find the home that’s right for them.

Here’s a list of 10 pets currently waiting for their forever home that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.

Diana is looking to be adopted

Diana

Diana is big goofy loveable girl who’s looking to move out her shelter and into a loving family.

Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Bullmastiff (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 4 years and 1 months

You can adopt Diana by clicking here

Dakota is looking for a new home

Dakota

Dakota is known for her happy and joyous disposition and loves to play in the water.

Breed: Bull Arab (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years and 4 months

You can adopt Dakota by clicking here

BB is looking for a new home

B.B

B.B is sweet social girl who would do well in an family with older children.

Breed: Kelpie / English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 3 years and 10 months

You can adopt B.B by clicking here

Pepper is looking for a new home

Pepper

Pepper is a friendly, active, social little lady who is needing a patient owner who will understand that just running this girl will not satisfy her.

Breed: Kelpie / Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 4 years and 7 months

You can adopt Pepper by clicking here

Charlie is looking for a new home

Charlie

Charlie is a sweet, loveable girl who’s stolen hearts in the shelter. She loves to be around people and would be best suited to a home where she can enjoy the great outdoors.

Breed: Australian Bulldog / Australian cattle dog (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years and 10 months

You can adopt Charlie by clicking here

Sox is looking for a new home

Sox

Sox is a very sweet natures cat who loves; cuddles, playtime and hiding under the blankets with you.

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 5 years and 5 months

You can adopt Sox by clicking here

Yuumi is looking for a new home

Yuumi

Yuumi is looking for a quiet comfortable place to live with a calm family.

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 7 months

You can adopt Yuumi by clicking here

Gingersnap is looking for a new home

Gingersnap

Gingersnap is a sweet little thing who can be a bit timid in new situations, but once she warms up she’s very affectionate.

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 4 months

You can adopt Gingersnap by clicking here

Louie is looking for a new home

Louie

Louie likes to be the centre of attention and is a very playful and adventurous cat.

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 1 years and 10 months

You can adopt Louie by clicking here

Dottie is looking for a new home

Dottie

Dottie is looking for an experience cat owner as she is very timid and shy.

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 1 years and 2 months

You can adopt Dottie by clicking here