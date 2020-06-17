ADOPT: Furry friends in need of a home
ADDING a pet to the family can be an exciting experience, and adopting rather than buying a pet, offers animals with an unfortunate start to life a second chance to find the home that's right for them.
Here's a list of 10 pets currently waiting for their fur-ever homes that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.
DOGS
Lilo
Lilo is a shy yet charming dog looking for a patient owner with a relaxed lifestyle.
Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 5 years old
Jasper
Jasper is a gentle giant looking for a good family to be a part of - someone who will him indoors too.
Breed: Staghound (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 1 year and 9 months
Holly
Holly is a playful pup looking for a best friend!
Breed: Australian Bandog/English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 1 year and 3 months
Bruiser
Bruiser is a very sweet, affectionate boy looking for an easy going family to match his personality
Breed: American Bulldog/ Bullmastiff (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 8 year and 9 months
Lexi
Lexi is a sweet girl looking for a new best friend - she's a little shy but amazingly fun once you get to know her.
Breed: English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 8 year and 8 months
CAT
Jasmine
Jasmine is a sweet, happy cat that loves to play and play and play
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 4 year and 2 months
Marley
Marley is a level-headed sweetheart ready for a new home
Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 2 year and 6 months
Amelia
Amelia has a rough start to life but is in need of loving home.
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 11 months
Otis
Otis is a sweet and affectionate cat who must go home with experienced cat owner who understands cat body language and signs of arousal.
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 2 years and 1 months
Billie
Billie is a shy kitty, looking for a fur-ever home and will need a quiet home an understanding owner.
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 9 months