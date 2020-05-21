Menu
Pets & Animals

ADOPT: Furry friends looking for a new home

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
21st May 2020 4:00 PM
If you're looking for the next furry addition to your family, consider adopting through the RSPCA. 

Here's a list of 10 pets currently waiting for their fur-ever homes and you can adopt them at the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.

DOGS

Jasper

Breed: Border Collie/ Staghound (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 1 years and 8 months

This sweet gentle giant is looking for a family to be a part of and who will allow me indoors with them. 

Find out how you can adopt Jasper here

Lexi

Source: RSPCA

Breed: English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed) 

Age: 8 Years and 7 months 

This sweet girl is looking for a new best friend.

Find out how you can adopt Lexi here

Connor

Source: RSPCA

Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 7 months 

Connor is a playful pup who is full of beans and very much ready for a new family. 

Find out how you can adopt Connor here

Zeus 

Source: RSPCA

Breed: Neapolitan Mastiff/ Rottweiler (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 4 years and 2 months 

Zeus is sweet boy in need of an experienced dog owner. 

Found out how you can adopt Zeus

Goldie 

Source RSPCA

Breed: Bull Arab (mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 1 years and 2 months 

Happy-go-lucky girl looking for an active family to go running and jumping with.

Find out how you can adopt Goldie here

CATS

Olaf

Source RSPCA

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 1 year and 6 months 

An affectionate boy who is keen for some love and attention.

Found out how you can adopt Olaf

Day

 

Source RSPCA

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years and 5 months 

Day is in need of a quiet, mature home, with people who will let her wonder and adventure in at her own pace. 

Find out how you can adopt Day here

Charlie

Source RSPCA

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 5 months

This cute cat is a fun loving, adventure thriving girl boy who is keen to find his forever home.

Find out how you can adopt Charlie here

Bumbles

Source RSPCA

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 1 year and 2 months

If you're looking for a steady companion to travel with on the road look no further, Bumbles your girl.

Find out how you can adopt Bumbles here 

Rebel

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 1 year and 8 months 

This Rebel certainly has a cause - to be a part of your family. 

Find out how you can adopt Rebel here

Ipswich Queensland Times

