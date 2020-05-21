ADOPT: Furry friends looking for a new home
If you're looking for the next furry addition to your family, consider adopting through the RSPCA.
Here's a list of 10 pets currently waiting for their fur-ever homes and you can adopt them at the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.
DOGS
Jasper
Breed: Border Collie/ Staghound (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 1 years and 8 months
This sweet gentle giant is looking for a family to be a part of and who will allow me indoors with them.
Find out how you can adopt Jasper here
Lexi
Breed: English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 8 Years and 7 months
This sweet girl is looking for a new best friend.
Find out how you can adopt Lexi here
Connor
Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 7 months
Connor is a playful pup who is full of beans and very much ready for a new family.
Find out how you can adopt Connor here
Zeus
Breed: Neapolitan Mastiff/ Rottweiler (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 4 years and 2 months
Zeus is sweet boy in need of an experienced dog owner.
Found out how you can adopt Zeus
Goldie
Breed: Bull Arab (mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 1 years and 2 months
Happy-go-lucky girl looking for an active family to go running and jumping with.
Find out how you can adopt Goldie here
CATS
Olaf
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 1 year and 6 months
An affectionate boy who is keen for some love and attention.
Found out how you can adopt Olaf
Day
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 2 years and 5 months
Day is in need of a quiet, mature home, with people who will let her wonder and adventure in at her own pace.
Find out how you can adopt Day here
Charlie
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 5 months
This cute cat is a fun loving, adventure thriving girl boy who is keen to find his forever home.
Find out how you can adopt Charlie here
Bumbles
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 1 year and 2 months
If you're looking for a steady companion to travel with on the road look no further, Bumbles your girl.
Find out how you can adopt Bumbles here
Rebel
Breed: Domestic Medium Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 1 year and 8 months
This Rebel certainly has a cause - to be a part of your family.
Find out how you can adopt Rebel here