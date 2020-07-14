Adopt: Furry friends looking for a new home

ADDING a pet to the family can be an exciting experience, and adopting rather than buying offers animals with an unfortunate start to life a second chance to find the home that’s right for them.

Here’s a list of pets currently waiting for their forever home that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.

Izzie

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 2 years and 8 month

Izzie likes to let her owner know she’s around by walking all over keyboards. This cheeky kitty is keen to find her fur-ever home.

To find out how to adopt Izzie click here

Duke

Breed: Bull Arab / Great Dane (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 2 years and 9 months

Duke’s been known to be quite the cuddle dog and is looking for a family where he can do just that.

To find out how to adopt Duke click here

Lando

Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 5 years and 4 months

Lando is an affectionate doggo looking for an affectionate family.

To find out how to adopt Lando click here

Choc

Breed: English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 2 years and 6 months

Choc being the gentle soul he is prefers the company of older people.

To find out how to adopt him click here

Apu

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 5 years and 3 months

Apu likes being the boss but does have soft side that is incredibly endearing.

To find out how to adopt him click here

Harry

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 1 years and 9 months

A shy but affectionate kitty, Harry is looking for family who understands this.

To find out how to adopt him click here.

Angel

Breed: Bull Arab / Boxer (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years and 1 months

Angel is a people-person dog and loves the company of others.

To find out how to adopt him click here.

Sushi

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 1 years and 5 months

Sushi is an anxious little cat in need of someone who can help her feel safe.

To find out how to adopt her click here

Jasper

Breed: Staghound (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 1 years and 10 months

Jasper is a sweet gentle giant looking for a family who will love me to bits.

To find out how to adopt him click here

Moosh

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 1 years and 9 months

They call this handsome fella ‘Moosh the Mighty Ginger Ninja’ but, you can just call him Moosh.

To find out how to adopt him click here

Marmalade

Breed: British Shorthair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 11 years and 3 months

Marmalade needs a new home that is nice and quiet, and free from children and dogs.

To find out how to adopt her click here.