Subscribe Today's Paper
Adopt: Furry friends looking for a new home

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
14th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
ADDING a pet to the family can be an exciting experience, and adopting rather than buying offers animals with an unfortunate start to life a second chance to find the home that’s right for them.

Here’s a list of pets currently waiting for their forever home that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.

Izzie
Izzie

Izzie

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 2 years and 8 month

Izzie likes to let her owner know she’s around by walking all over keyboards. This cheeky kitty is keen to find her fur-ever home.

To find out how to adopt Izzie click here

Duke
Duke

Duke

Breed: Bull Arab / Great Dane (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 2 years and 9 months

Duke’s been known to be quite the cuddle dog and is looking for a family where he can do just that.

To find out how to adopt Duke click here

Lando
Lando

Lando

Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 5 years and 4 months

Lando is an affectionate doggo looking for an affectionate family.

To find out how to adopt Lando click here

Choc
Choc

Choc

Breed: English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 2 years and 6 months

Choc being the gentle soul he is prefers the company of older people.

To find out how to adopt him click here

Apu
Apu

Apu

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 5 years and 3 months

Apu likes being the boss but does have soft side that is incredibly endearing.

To find out how to adopt him click here

Harry
Harry

Harry

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 1 years and 9 months

A shy but affectionate kitty, Harry is looking for family who understands this.

To find out how to adopt him click here.

Angel
Angel

Angel

Breed: Bull Arab / Boxer (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years and 1 months

Angel is a people-person dog and loves the company of others.

To find out how to adopt him click here.

Sushi
Sushi

Sushi

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 1 years and 5 months

Sushi is an anxious little cat in need of someone who can help her feel safe.

To find out how to adopt her click here

Jasper
Jasper

Jasper

Breed: Staghound (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 1 years and 10 months

Jasper is a sweet gentle giant looking for a family who will love me to bits.

To find out how to adopt him click here

Moosh
Moosh

Moosh

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male (desexed)

Age: 1 years and 9 months

They call this handsome fella ‘Moosh the Mighty Ginger Ninja’ but, you can just call him Moosh.

To find out how to adopt him click here

Marmalade
Marmalade

Marmalade

Breed: British Shorthair (Mixed)

Gender: Female (desexed)

Age: 11 years and 3 months

Marmalade needs a new home that is nice and quiet, and free from children and dogs.

To find out how to adopt her click here.

