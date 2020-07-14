Adopt: Furry friends looking for a new home
ADDING a pet to the family can be an exciting experience, and adopting rather than buying offers animals with an unfortunate start to life a second chance to find the home that’s right for them.
Here’s a list of pets currently waiting for their forever home that you can adopt through the RSCPA animal care campus in Wacol.
Izzie
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 2 years and 8 month
Izzie likes to let her owner know she’s around by walking all over keyboards. This cheeky kitty is keen to find her fur-ever home.
To find out how to adopt Izzie click here
Duke
Breed: Bull Arab / Great Dane (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 2 years and 9 months
Duke’s been known to be quite the cuddle dog and is looking for a family where he can do just that.
To find out how to adopt Duke click here
Lando
Breed: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 5 years and 4 months
Lando is an affectionate doggo looking for an affectionate family.
To find out how to adopt Lando click here
Choc
Breed: English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 2 years and 6 months
Choc being the gentle soul he is prefers the company of older people.
To find out how to adopt him click here
Apu
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 5 years and 3 months
Apu likes being the boss but does have soft side that is incredibly endearing.
To find out how to adopt him click here
Harry
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 1 years and 9 months
A shy but affectionate kitty, Harry is looking for family who understands this.
To find out how to adopt him click here.
Angel
Breed: Bull Arab / Boxer (Mixed)
Gender: Female
Age: 5 years and 1 months
Angel is a people-person dog and loves the company of others.
To find out how to adopt him click here.
Sushi
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 1 years and 5 months
Sushi is an anxious little cat in need of someone who can help her feel safe.
To find out how to adopt her click here
Jasper
Breed: Staghound (Mixed)
Gender: Male
Age: 1 years and 10 months
Jasper is a sweet gentle giant looking for a family who will love me to bits.
To find out how to adopt him click here
Moosh
Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)
Gender: Male (desexed)
Age: 1 years and 9 months
They call this handsome fella ‘Moosh the Mighty Ginger Ninja’ but, you can just call him Moosh.
To find out how to adopt him click here
Marmalade
Breed: British Shorthair (Mixed)
Gender: Female (desexed)
Age: 11 years and 3 months
Marmalade needs a new home that is nice and quiet, and free from children and dogs.
To find out how to adopt her click here.