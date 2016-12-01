Adopt a family this Christmas

AS THE clock ticks down to Christmas Eve, families across Ipswich are planning their festivities.

But spare a thought for those 57 families on the Queensland Times Adopt-a-Family list this

year.

These are families identified by our 19 charity partners as needing community support in 2016.

While more than 200 of the identified families have already found a supporter in the community, there are still more people needing and deserving your support this Christmas.

Adopt-a-Family co-ordinator Karen McCoombes said the sad reality for these families was that without community support, there would not be a Christmas.

"Adopting a family is easy. You can send us an email, and we can allocate one, or you can choose a family from the list in today's paper,” Mrs McCoombes said.

The family's basic details are listed, including the ages of the parents and children, their genders, clothing sizes and suggestions for what they might like.

"In your hamper you should include items such as non-perishable food, household items, and gifts,” Mrs McCoombes said.

"You should buy things you and your family like to have during the Christmas season, so our families who are looking to be adopted have the same treats you do.”

For more information about the appeal and how you can get involved, phone Mrs McCoombes on 3817 1786.