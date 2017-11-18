Menu
Adopt a Family: Thinking about how you can help

HELPING HAND: ithink Property Ipswich are supporting two families in this year's Adopt-A-Family appeal. Customer service specialist Jess McPherson.
IT WAS witnessing the hardships faced by many families that prompted staff at ithink Property Ipswich to again take up the QT Adopt-A-Family Appeal.

ithink Property head of operations Nicole Spark said this year the team had taken on two families, which would each receive a food hamper and perhaps some gifts to add much needed joy to Christmas Day.

"In the real estate industry, we see many families struggling week to week in our property management department so we like to come together as one,” Mrs Spark said.

"We are very thankful for the lives that we lead but we like to help out the less fortunate in Ipswich.

"I would actually encourage every Ipswich business to take a couple of families on so then we can all be supporting the needy families in Ipswich.

"Christmas is the true season of giving and I feel that it is in the true spirit of Christmas that we can help out people less fortunate than us.”

The Queensland Times has teamed with a number of agencies to help close to 270 families enjoy the festive season with food on their tables and presents under their trees.

Those who sign up to the appeal will provide a food hamper for their adopted family.

Time is running out and there are still plenty of families that need your help.

See Karen at the QT office, phone 3817 1786 or send an email to aaf@qt.com.au. Head to http://www.qt.com.au/adoptafamily-2017/ to see a list of families.

