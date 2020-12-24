Adopt a Family: Ipswich generosity gets us over the line

Ally (left) and Belinda from The Base Support Services, which is preparing hampers for its last remaining families in the Queensland Times Adopt a Family Appeal.

Ally (left) and Belinda from The Base Support Services, which is preparing hampers for its last remaining families in the Queensland Times Adopt a Family Appeal.

WELL it was a close shave, but we got there.

With some last minute donations, we sincerely hope that none of the 80 Ipswich families listed in this year’s Queensland Times Adopt a Family for Christmas campaign will go without this year.

The Ipswich community put in a phenomenal effort to come to the rescue of the battling mums, dads, grandparents and kids who would have had a very difficult Christmas otherwise.

The Base Support Services at Goodna still had two large families left to adopt this week, and it was great to see some final donations come in to ensure they would not miss out.

Belinda Suess from The Base said the generosity shown was heartwarming.

“We have people ringing up asking if they can adopt a family and they end up taking five or six families,” she said.

“It means so much to the people who receive these gifts. Just to have food at Christmas.

“There was one little girl who said they love seeing us every year because she always gets a present.”

The Queensland Times Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is complete for 2020, following a fantastic response from the public.

All of the other agencies who joined forces with the QT for this year’s appeal managed to adopt all their families with at least a week to spare.

In addition to The Base, organisations including Churches of Christ Care, Churches of Christ Housing Services, Uniting Care Queensland, Ipswich Accommodation Support Service and Goodna Integrated Family Support Service, and Queensland Youth and Family Support Service all took part this year.

The appeal would not have achieved anything if not for all the hard work of employees and volunteers at these various agencies.

Most of all, it would not have worked without the generosity of Ipswich residents and readers of the QT.

Congratulations Ipswich, and Merry Christmas.