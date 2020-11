Adopt a Family: Here’s who you can help this Christmas

Help spread joy this Christmas by helping local families through our Adopt a Family Appeal.

HERE is the full list of families who need your help in this year's Queensland Times Adopt a Family Appeal.

To adopt one of the families below, simply call the relevant charity and ask who you can help and how best to cheer them up this Christmas.

Each individual charity will advise on drop off points for donations.

For more information, contact Andrew Korner at the Queensland Times on 3817 1790.

CHURCHES OF CHRIST CARE

Contact: Maree Pepper - 0431 925 705

1. Male 26 Female 23 Boy 6 Boy 3

2. Male 30 Female 30 Boy 1 Girl 7 Girl 3

3. Male 47 Female 45 Boy 17 Boy 12 Boy 11 Boy 6 Boy 4 Girl 16 Girl 14 Girl 5

4. Male 50 Female 48 Boy 22 Boy 20 Boy 12 Boy 6 Boy 5 Boy 3 Boy 1 Girl 23 Girl 21 Girl 18 Girl 7 Girl 3

5. Male 25 Female 24 Boy 7 Boy 5 Girl 6 Girl 2

6. Male 29 Female 27 Boy 8 Boy 4 Girl 6

7. Male 42 Female 40 Boy 17 Boy 12 Boy 8 Girl 15 Girl 10 Girl 5

8. Male 39 Female 33 Boy 17 Boy 9 Girl 16

9. Male 55 Female 53 Boy 14 Girl 18

10. Male 49 Female 46 Boy 19 Boy 17 Boy 13 Girl 15 Girl 11 Girl 9

CHURCHES OF CHRIST HOUSING SERVICES

Contact: Connie Crookshanks or Dominee Hart - 07 3327 1674

1. Parent's initials: DS and KS, Children: boy 12, girl 14

2. AE: boy 5, girl 1, girl 12, girl 8

3. TP: boy 16, girl 14, boy 15

4. ED: girl 8

5. LJ-E: girl 14 months, girl 3

6. KK and ZD: boy 8, girl 9, boy 3, boy 5, girl 16 months

7. AR: boy 8, girl 3, girl 5

8. NA: boy 1, girl 3

9. HD and CD: boy 1 month, girl 4, girl 2

10. AJ: girl 9, girl 5, boy 6

11. KN: boy 1.5, boy 4, girl 2

12. AC: girl 9, boy 4, girl 2

13. VN and BS: Twins (boy and girl aged 1), girl 11, girl 8, boy 5, boy 9

14. SK: boy 9, boy 8, boy 11, girl 13, boy 4

15. CP: girl 8, boy 10, boy 12

16. MM: girl 14, boy 12, boy 7, boy 10

17. RS and ES: girl 11, girl 17, girl 10

18. SC: boy 2, girl 5

19. KR: girl 1, girl 2

20. MM: boy 20; girl 19

21. DC: girl 2

THE BASE SUPPORT SERVICES

Contact: Belinda Suess - 3818 3118

Family 1: Female 34, Male 19, Male 18, Female 17, Female 16, Male 14

Family 2: F62, M 38, M19, M16, F13

Family 3: F55, M18, F16, M1yr

Family 4: M18, F17, F Newborn (Due January 2021)

Family 5: F62, M65, M16, F16

Family 6: M43, F40, M18, M16

Family 7: F25, M39, M17, F7

Family 8: F45, F16

Family 9: F46, F22, M19

Family 10: F34, F16, M16, M14, F8, M4

Family 11: M54, F45, F17, F16, M14, F14

Family 12: F36, F14, F12

UNITING CARE QUEENSLAND

Contact: email media@ucareqld.com.au

1.Mother & Father

Girl - 10

Boy - 8

2.Father & Father

Boy - unborn

3.Mother & Father

Girls - 16, 8 & 2

Boys - 3 & 1

4.Mother

Girls - 0,0 (twins) & 3

Boy - 2

5.Mother

Boys - 0,1,2 &3

6.Mother

Girls - 10 & 8

Boys - 0, 3 & 6

7.Mother & Father

Girl - 0

Boys - 3 & 5

8.Mother & Father

Girl - 8

Boy - 9

9.Mother & Father

Girl - 8

Boy - 4

10.Mother

Boy - 10