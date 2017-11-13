Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Adopt a Family: Your chance to make a difference

AT THE risk of repeating myself this week, I am going to make another plea for help for families doing it tough this Christmas.

We've had a slower than usual response to our annual Adopt a Family appeal and there are hundreds of families out there who are facing a bleak holiday season.

This appeal is not about showering people with gifts, though a few gifts will go a long way to making their Christmas more memorable. This appeal is about getting people some fairly basic supplies.

Click here and you'll see a very long list of people who need help. We're not asking you to help all of them. Perhaps you can help a single person or perhaps you can gather a group and assist a bigger family, making sure the children have something to wake up to on Christmas Day.

This is a chance to make a real difference in the lives of Ipswich people.

Topics:  adopt a family opinion

Ipswich Queensland Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Aussie rules girls, boys want Lions club

Aussie rules girls, boys want Lions club

Players and politicians lend voice to stadium campaign.

VIDEO: Ipswich cop and 'Serge the Police Dog' can dance

A screenshot from the video of Sergeant Nadine Webster from the Ipswich Community Safety and Crime Prevention dancing for the crowd on Sunday, at Dogs on Patrol.

Queensland cops know how to have fun

500,000 Aussies could join class action against car makers

More than half a million customers affected

Union boss responds to 'pedophile' taunt at One Nation BBQ

ETU organiser Stuart Traill (left) clashes with a One Nation supporter at Queen's Park, Ipswich on Saturday.

VIDEO: Unions, One Nation clash at 'non-political' barbecue

Local Partners