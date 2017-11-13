Adopt a Family: Your chance to make a difference

AT THE risk of repeating myself this week, I am going to make another plea for help for families doing it tough this Christmas.

We've had a slower than usual response to our annual Adopt a Family appeal and there are hundreds of families out there who are facing a bleak holiday season.

This appeal is not about showering people with gifts, though a few gifts will go a long way to making their Christmas more memorable. This appeal is about getting people some fairly basic supplies.

Click here and you'll see a very long list of people who need help. We're not asking you to help all of them. Perhaps you can help a single person or perhaps you can gather a group and assist a bigger family, making sure the children have something to wake up to on Christmas Day.

This is a chance to make a real difference in the lives of Ipswich people.