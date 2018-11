Adopt-a-Family: 143 families still need your help

HELPING OUT: Karen Roberts and Jo Witt from Ozcare are urging the public to sign up for the annual QT Adopt-a-Family appeal.

OZCARE has again teamed up with The Queensland Times to help needy families who are struggling to put food on their plates and presents under their trees as part of the Adopt-a-Family appeal.

This year, there are 250 families who are in desperate need of 'adoption'. Schools, businesses, sporting clubs, gyms and organisations are urged to 'adopt' a family and provide a food hamper to some of Ipswich's neediest residents so they too can enjoy the festive season.

Out of the 250 families who need assistance this Christmas, 27 of those have been nominated by Ozcare.

Karen Roberts and Jo Witt from Ipswich Ozcare have seen first hand the high number of people who need support due to homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction or domestic violence situations.

They have been part of the appeal for more than 12 years and hope the city's generosity will shine through to help some of the region's most vulnerable residents.

"What people don't realise is, there is a very large disadvantaged population right here in Ipswich. There are so many people who are in real need," Mrs Roberts said.

"Some families and individuals, through no fault of their own, are in these terrible situations and they desperately need our help.

"Families we are helping through this appeal are significantly disadvantaged. They are in need of crisis accommodation, have no where else to go, have no one to turn to for help, have no belongings, have nothing to eat.

"If we can get readers to help with the appeal, it will be a nice way to finish off the year."

Suggestions to put in your hamper include long life milk, cereals, long life custard, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned spaghetti, baked beans, pasta and pasta sauce, cake mixes, noodles, Vegemite, jams, honey, soft drinks, juice, cordial, coffee, tea, biscuits, lollies, chips, washing powder, toilet paper, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant.

The QT Adopt-a-Family Appeal is now in its second week and there are still plenty of families who need your help. If you are able to help, get in touch with Karen McCoombes by phoning 3817 1786 or email aaf@qt.com.au.

A full list of families still seeking adoption are:

4. Dad/Mum/Girl 14

8. Dad/Mum/Boy 14/Girls 14,12,9

10. Dad/Mum/Girls 18mths, 4mths

11. Female

12. Dad/Mum/Boy 1/Girl 6mths

14. Mum/Boy 6/Girls 9,3

17. Mum/Daughter 18 (expecting a baby Dec 3), Boy 15

18. Dad/Mum/Boys 17,16,10

19. Mum/Boy 17/Girl 13

28. Dad/Mum/Girl 3

31. Dad/Mum/Boy 13/Girls 16, 14

32. Mum/Boys 17,8

38. Dad/Mum/Girls 4,2

41. Mum/Boys 13,2/Girls 15,11

42. Mum/Boy 13/Girl 15

43. Dad/Boy 16/Girl 12

44. Dad/Boy 10/Girl 8

46. Male 17

47. Male 16

48. Male 16

49. Male 25

53. Female 20

54. Female 22

55. Females 22, 17

57. Male/Female

59. Mum/Boys 15,12/Girls 17,10

60. Male/Female

63. Mum/Boys 15,12/Girls 14,6

65. Mum/Boys 16, 13,8/Girls 10,4

66. Dad/Mum/Boy 12/Girls 9,9,3

68. Mum/Boys 3, 10mths

70. Dad/Mum/Boys 16mths, 1

72. Mum/Mum/Boys 5, 9mths/Girl 2

73. Dad/Boy 17

74. Mum/Girls 16, 12, 9, 3, 1

75. Dad/Mum/Daughter 18/Boy 12

78. Mum/Boy 15/Girls 17, 14

79. Dad/Son 19/Boys 10,8/Girl 15

80. Dad/Boys 15,10,6,4/Girls 14,8

81. Female 21

85. Mum/Sons 26, 21/Girl 16

86. Mum/Son 18/Girls 9,8

87. Mum/Boy 11/Girl 17

88. Dad/Mum/Son 19/Boys 17, 17/Girl 13

89. Mum/Sister/Boys 4,3

90. Mum/Boy 16

91. Mum/Partner/Boys 13,9,3/Girls 5,2

92. Mum/Son 20/Boys 10,7

93. Mum/Boys 15,5/Girls 16,8

95. Female 38

97. Mum/Son 20

99. Dad/Mum/Boys 17,15,9/Girls 14,10,6,2

101. Son 19/Girls 12,9

103. Dad/Boy 12/Girls 17,8

105. Dad/Boys 13,8/Girls 15,12,7

106. Mum

108. Dad/Mum

109. Dad/Mum/Son 18/Girl 16

110. Dad/Mum/Girls 12,10,2

112. Mum/Boys 10, 7/Girls 4, 2mths

113. Dad/Mum/Boys 7,5/Girls 12,10

114. Dad/Mum/Uncle/Boy 11/Girls 15,8

115. Dad/Mum/Sons 25,24/Daughters 21,19/Boys 11,6,5, 4mths/Girl5

116. Dad/Mum/Uncle/Aunty/Boys 8,3/Girls 11,5

117. Dad/Mum/Boy 4/Girls 8,6

118. Dad/Mum/Boys 4, 4mths

119. Dad/Mum/Boy 13/Girl 16

122. Dad/Mum/Son 18/Daughter 21/Boys 13,10/Girls 15,8

123. Dad/Mum/Boys 10,7/Girls 11,6

124. Dad/Mum/Boys 11,7/Girls 9,5

125. Dad/Mum/Son 19/Daughter 21/Boys 15,11,7/Girls 13,9

126. Dad/Mum/Son 19/Daughter 17/Boys 15,11/Girl 13

127. Dad/Mum/Son 17/Daughters 20,19/Boys 15,11/Girl 13

128. Dad/Mum/Sons 21,17/Daughter 19/Boys 15,11/Girl 13

129. Dad/Mum/Boys 15,11/Girls 13,8

141. Dad/Girls 11,3

143. Mum/Boys 6, 19mths/Girls 12, 10,4,6mths

145. Mum/Girl 8

146. Mum/Boy 1/Girl 14

147. Dad/Mum/Boys 10,8,6,5,3/Girls 12, 1

152. Dad/Mum/Boy 4/Girls 6, 9mths

153. Mum/Boys 14,6/Girls 10,3

154. Grandmother/Mum/Boy 12/Girls 15, 7

155. Mum/Boys 10,4/Girls 6, 7mths

156. Mum/Son 18/Boys 16,10,8

157. Mum/Boys 16,8,6,5,3,18mths/Girls 16,11

158. Mum/Son 18/Boy 9/Girl 8

159. Mum/Boy 1/Girls 8,2

160. Mum/Boys 7,6,4,2/Girls 9,1

161. Mum/Boys 17,14,11,8/Girl 5

162. Dad/Mum/Boys 2, 9mths/Girl 4

163 Dad/Mum/Boys 12,2,1/Girls 7,3,2

164. Parent/Boys 12,8,1/Girls 12,7,3

168. Mum/Boy 11/Girls 13,10,9

169. Mum/Boy 5/Girls 9,6

170. Mum/Son 25/Boy 16

172. Mum/Boy 13/Girl 11

173. Mum/Boy 15/Girl 8

175. Mum/Boys 14,2mths/Girls 17,10,5

177. Mum/Boy 13/Girl 15

179. Mum/Girls 14,13,8

180. Dad/Mum/Son 19/Girls 14,6,2,10mths

183. Dad/Mum/Daughter 23/Boy 11/Girl 13

184. Mum/Son 19/Boy 10, 8/Girl 16

187. Dad/Mum/Boys 12,10,8,6,4/Girl 16

188. Dad/Step-Mum/Girls 13,10

189. Mum/Uncle/Boys 14,12,1/Girls 10,4

190. Mum/Step-Mum/Cousin/Boys 12,11/Girls 8,2

193. Mum/Boy 7/Girls 5,3

194. Mum/Boys 12,10/Girls 14,8,3

198. Mum/Boy 15/Girl 10

199. Dad/Mum/Boys 15, 4mths/Girl 13

201. Mum/Daughter 18/Boy 16

202. Dad/Mum/Boy 14/Girl 9mths

205. Mum/Girls 14,8

206. Dad/Mum/Girls 11,5,2

216. Mum/Boys 17,15/Girl 9

217. Mum/Grandfather/Boys 17,15/Girl 16

218. Mum/Boys 17,15,12,10/Girl 14

219. Dad/Mum/Son 18/Daughter 18/Boy 15/Girl 4mths

220. Mum/Daughter 18/Boys 16,15

221. Mum/Boys 12,8/Girls 15,7

222. Mum/Step-Dad/Girl 15

223. Dad/Step-Mum/Boys 14, 14

224. Mum/Daughter 18/Boy 16

225. Mum/Daughters 30,19/Sons 28,21,20/Boys 17,14

226. Dad/Boys 15,13/Girl 16

227. Dad/Mum/Daughter 25/Son 18/Girl 6

228. Mum/Boy 16/Girls 15,10,10,6

229. Dad/Mum/Girls 3,2

231. Mum/Daughter 22/Granddaughter 2

232. Mum/Boys 13,11/Girl 1

233. Dad/Mum/Boys 4,1/Girl 5

234. Male 25/Female 21

235. Mum/Son 22

236. Male/Female

237. Mum/Boy 14

238. Mum/Boy 10/Girls 13, 4mths

241. Mum/Boys 14,13/Girl 16

244. Mum/Boys 7,5

245. Mum/Boys 8,1

246. Mum/Boy 2/Girl 1

247. Mum/Boy 17/Girl 14