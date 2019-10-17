Administrator's program transforming Ipswich City Council

2020 VISION: Ipswich City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello presented the broad strategy to council staff in a series of workshops.

IPSWICH City Council's interim administrator Greg Chemello has been busy working on 18 transformation projects, known as Vision 2020, that he said would lead towards proper and ethical practice and a positive culture for council.

The projects include procurement, fraud and corruption control, and risk management.

Mr Chemello was drafted in after the unanimous decision to sack the entire council last year.

"There's somewhat of a misconception that it was because of corrupt activities by a couple of people, but the reality is the CCC was investigating Ipswich City Council for a couple of years,” he said.

"It produced the Operation Windage report that said there was a whole lot of systemic poor governance, poor accountability, lack of transparency, close relationships between people and the private sector, particularly developers, so there was a whole range of really poor governance identified.

"Administration for me is really needing to fix those issues. It wasn't simply a caretaker role, it was always going to be a role to restore good governance back to the city for the ratepayers and residents.

"We're not reinventing the wheel at all, we're putting in place systems and arrangements that exist in other big councils.”

Mr Chemello said that he hoped the transformational projects would encourage future councillors to operate in line with the council's 156-year-old motto "Confide Recte Agens”, which translates as "Be confident in doing right”.