Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2020 VISION: Ipswich City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello presented the broad strategy to council staff in a series of workshops.
2020 VISION: Ipswich City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello presented the broad strategy to council staff in a series of workshops. Cordell Richardson
News

Administrator's program transforming Ipswich City Council

Paige Ashby
by
17th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council's interim administrator Greg Chemello has been busy working on 18 transformation projects, known as Vision 2020, that he said would lead towards proper and ethical practice and a positive culture for council.

The projects include procurement, fraud and corruption control, and risk management.

Mr Chemello was drafted in after the unanimous decision to sack the entire council last year.

"There's somewhat of a misconception that it was because of corrupt activities by a couple of people, but the reality is the CCC was investigating Ipswich City Council for a couple of years,” he said.

"It produced the Operation Windage report that said there was a whole lot of systemic poor governance, poor accountability, lack of transparency, close relationships between people and the private sector, particularly developers, so there was a whole range of really poor governance identified.

"Administration for me is really needing to fix those issues. It wasn't simply a caretaker role, it was always going to be a role to restore good governance back to the city for the ratepayers and residents.

"We're not reinventing the wheel at all, we're putting in place systems and arrangements that exist in other big councils.”

Mr Chemello said that he hoped the transformational projects would encourage future councillors to operate in line with the council's 156-year-old motto "Confide Recte Agens”, which translates as "Be confident in doing right”.

greg chemello interim administrator ipswich city coucil vision 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Heist nets $25,000 in property

    premium_icon Heist nets $25,000 in property

    News DIAMOND rings, gold bracelets and a Dyson vacuum cleaner were looted by two thieves as they ransacked a suburban home.

    • 17th Oct 2019 4:59 PM
    Women to be forced appointment on water board

    premium_icon Women to be forced appointment on water board

    News Recent changes instated by the state government continue to draw backlash from...

    Ipswich mum sentenced over ice-fuelled car chase

    premium_icon Ipswich mum sentenced over ice-fuelled car chase

    News A mother was high on ice when she and a man led police on a chase through the...

    Rise in dementia deaths makes elderly patients a 'priority'

    premium_icon Rise in dementia deaths makes elderly patients a 'priority'

    Health Dementia deaths have risen by 69 per cent since 2009.