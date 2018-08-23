Council's new boss reveals first priority as work starts

DIRECTION: Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello is flanked by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe at Parliament House after being named as the chief of the city.

DIRECTION: Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello is flanked by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe at Parliament House after being named as the chief of the city. DAN PELED

SERVICES of Ipswich City Council will continue as normal today as an administrator swoops in to start the first day of his two-year term.

Planning and development expert Greg Chemello has been named as interim administrator of the council.

Mr Chemello's appointment will take effect from today after legislation to dismiss the council passed parliament yesterday.

He is the general manager of Economic Development Queensland and has 35 years in the public and private sectors.

"Greg Chemello brings a strong set of capabilities to his role as Interim Administrator," Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.

"He's vastly experienced in governance, change management and commercial negotiations - all vital attributes needed to lead Ipswich in this challenging period."

"He has extensive experience in planning and government property transactions which will assist in managing a range of council projects now underway in Ipswich."

Mr Hinchliffe said fixing the deep and dark culture of the council would be a top priority for the administrator.

"The well-being of council staff will be a top priority for Mr Chemello, and he will be supported by an expert interim management committee," he said.

"These experts have the right blend of skills - in governance, business, finance and community engagement - to help turn Ipswich City Council around and make it more transparent and accountable to the people of Ipswich."

Mr Chemello said it was "a great challenge... a great privilege" to bring the council back to a level of good governance.

"The very first priority is for me to speak with, if I can, every single person on staff," he said.

"It's been very challenging for them as individuals. There is a way forward. We have 19 months until the next local government election and in that 19 months we'll re-craft the culture of the council."

The appointment of Mr Chemello has been welcomed by Ipswich City Council chief executive officer Sean Madigan.

"Mr Chemello has extensive public and private sector experience, and will no doubt be a terrific proponent for good governance," he said.

"My first thoughts will be with the welfare of staff who drive this organisation to a position whereby we can make Ipswich a wonderful place.

"Most people who work at council also call Ipswich home, and they - like all residents - are passionate that Ipswich continues to be a region they are proud of."

Mr Madigan was appointed by former mayor Andrew Antoniolli two days before the first show-cause notice was issued.

The chief executive officer said the council's primary goal was to provide the people of Ipswich "with the highest possible quality of services".

"High on the agenda will be our mission to manage sustainable growth into the next decade, initiate programs which advocate regional economic stability and job prosperity, and to ensure the rapid development of Ipswich Central."