Administrator, CEO flag changes to council's CBD company

FIXING Ipswich City Properties and setting an agenda for the city's central business district will be a priority for Ipswich City Council.

Ex-councillors litter Ipswich City Properties' board.

Former acting mayor Wayne Wendt and ex-councillor Paul Tully remain on the board of the body tasked with developing the CBD.

On his first day in the role, administrator Greg Chemello said it was "too early” to determine the future of ICP and said it would soon be a matter of review.

Ipswich City Council chief executive officer Sean Madigan said the process of winding up council-owned companies would continue.

"The council has taken significant steps to actually shut down all of the companies, except for Ipswich City Properties,” he said.

"We expect that to be finalised within around about the next two to three months, other than ICP.”

Mr Madigan said future dealings and establishment of ICP would be a "discussion I need to have with Greg”.

It is understood discussions will include the matter of ex-councillors staying on the boards of the companies.

CHANGES: Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello says the future of Ipswich City Properties will be discussed. Cordell Richardson

Ipswich City Properties purchased properties in the CBD with a long-term development plan.

The value of the city square has dropped $20million since it was purchased by the council for $45million in 2009.

It was purchased with a loan from Queensland Treasury Corporation.

The process of winding-up council-owned companies started under former mayor Andrew Antoniolli.

Mr Antoniolli was elected mayor on a pledge to close the companies, which have been the target of the State Government.

A Queensland Audit Office report, tabled in parliament by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe last month, found Ipswich City Properties' operations "could not demonstrate value for money”.

Mr Tully and Mr Wendt did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

The process of winding up three companies continues.

At their last meeting councillors voted to transfer the ownership of Fire Station 101 from Ipswich City Enterprises and Ipswich City Developments to the council.

Former councillors David Martin, David Morrison and Mr Tully on the board of Ipswich Motorsport Park.

That company was tasked with developing Queensland Raceway into an international motorsport facility and had plans for a $220 million upgrade to the circuit.

Mr Tully is also on the board of Ipswich City Enterprises and, along with Mr Morrison, sits on Ipswich City Developments.