Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Administration offering guidance for councillor hopefuls

Hayden Johnson
by
12th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANDIDATES hoping to drive Ipswich City Council into a new era will be offered guidance by administrator Greg Chemello.

Mr Chemello will lead the organisation until a new council is selected in March 2020.

He has made internal policy changes in an effort to prevent the new council from slipping back into the culture of poor governance and isolated misconduct.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said Mr Chemello would be available to discuss what would make a good councillor.

The spokesman confirmed Mr Chemello had with a number of Ipswich residents, at their request, who have expressed an interest in potentially nominating to run for council as either a councillor or the mayor.

"Mr Chemello's role in these discussions has been to explain the legal and operational arrangements in Queensland for elected representatives, and the steps Ipswich City Council is taking to ensure that all potential candidates have access to the best possible information and guidelines on the role of councillors," he said.

"The key advice being conveyed by Mr Chemello is the need for elected representatives to act the local government principles defined in the Local Government Act."

His advice centres around the need for "transparent and effective processes, and decision-making in the public interest, sustainable development and management of assets and infrastructure, and delivery of effective services, democratic representation, social inclusion and meaningful community engagement, good governance of and by local government, and ethical and legal behaviour."

Mayoral candidates David Martin and Gary Duffy have met with Mr Chemello.

More Stories

Show More
council news ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Why Ipswich has one of Qld's premier football clubs

    premium_icon Why Ipswich has one of Qld's premier football clubs

    Soccer THE Ipswich Knights are daring to dream of an even more spectacular season celebration after their top three male sides all progressed in QPL finals.

    • 12th Aug 2019 12:58 PM
    PHOTOS: Painful lesson for Ipswich Grammar in GPS clash

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Painful lesson for Ipswich Grammar in GPS clash

    Rugby Union Early on in the match the signs were promising for the visiting team

    • 12th Aug 2019 12:23 PM
    Lia's birthday celebration after playing a 'great sport'

    premium_icon Lia's birthday celebration after playing a 'great sport'

    Netball Different challenges, tight duels keep game attractive

    Popular water park will receive upgrade

    premium_icon Popular water park will receive upgrade

    News The area where works will be carried out will be closed