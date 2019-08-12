Administration offering guidance for councillor hopefuls

CANDIDATES hoping to drive Ipswich City Council into a new era will be offered guidance by administrator Greg Chemello.

Mr Chemello will lead the organisation until a new council is selected in March 2020.

He has made internal policy changes in an effort to prevent the new council from slipping back into the culture of poor governance and isolated misconduct.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said Mr Chemello would be available to discuss what would make a good councillor.

The spokesman confirmed Mr Chemello had with a number of Ipswich residents, at their request, who have expressed an interest in potentially nominating to run for council as either a councillor or the mayor.

"Mr Chemello's role in these discussions has been to explain the legal and operational arrangements in Queensland for elected representatives, and the steps Ipswich City Council is taking to ensure that all potential candidates have access to the best possible information and guidelines on the role of councillors," he said.

"The key advice being conveyed by Mr Chemello is the need for elected representatives to act the local government principles defined in the Local Government Act."

His advice centres around the need for "transparent and effective processes, and decision-making in the public interest, sustainable development and management of assets and infrastructure, and delivery of effective services, democratic representation, social inclusion and meaningful community engagement, good governance of and by local government, and ethical and legal behaviour."

Mayoral candidates David Martin and Gary Duffy have met with Mr Chemello.