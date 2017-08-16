Delay in disclosure of council tenders worth millions

THERE have been delays in disclosing at least two major council tenders with one blamed on an administration error.

The council says there are some lag times between advertising tenders and listing them on its web site.

But in one instance, Ipswich City Council did not disclose a multi-million tender until eight months after it was awarded.

Queensland councils are required by law to list any tenders, higher than $200,000, on a frequently updated rolling list.

That list is publicly available online.

The QT identified two major tenders, worth almost $5 million combined, that were not disclosed in a timely fashion. One was a $800,000 tender for civil works at Cascade St and South Station Rd, Raceview. Tenders closed in December.

The council said that tender wasn't include on the list "due to an administration oversight".

"Thanks for bringing this to our attention, council will update the website as soon as possible to include it," a council spokesperson said, on Monday. The list is yet to be updated.

A second tender, worth $3.77 million, was only added to the list this month, after the QT questioned why it had not been included.

In November Naric Pty Ltd was awarded the $3.77 million tender for kerb and channel works.

The tender does not appear on the May 2017 list, but has been added to the July list.

In June the contract for the CBD demolition works was awarded to construction company Hutchinson Builders but Ipswich residents won't see that amount disclosed on the council's rolling list.

The work wasn't tendered by the council but council-owned company Ipswich City Properties and therefore doesn't need to be disclosed in the same way.