Adele suffers family tragedy

Adele's estranged father has died at 57 after years of high-profile disputes and public rows.

The superstar singer, 33, has previously spoken of her fractured relationship with Mark Evans, who had been suffering from cancer.

But sources said she will still be upset by news of his death.

Mark walked out on her mother Penny when Adele was three and returned to his native Wales.

A source said: "Mark's family are of course very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end.

"He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly it had been too long."

In early interviews, Adele insisted: "I don't hate him - he's my dad."

Adele’s father Mark Evans has died aged 57. Picture: Instagram

But their relationship deteriorated as her international stardom grew, and by 2011 her contact with him had reached breaking point.

When he gave an interview to a magazine that year, her mother Penny told him: "You shouldn't have done that."

He later claimed that he and his daughter had made up and shared a drink around the time of her Adele Live tour to support her ­second album 21. But she later denied this.

In 2013 he revealed he was battling bowel cancer and feared he would never meet his grandson, Angelo - Adele's son with charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, who she divorced in March.

But Mark went on to claim that her third album, 25, released in 2015, had proved to be a cathartic period in their relationship and that they had patched up their dispute.

He even called the feud a "misunderstanding".

However Adele countered this in a speech at the 2017 Grammy Awards. She told the audience: "Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him.

"And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything.

"We've been together for ten years, and I love you like you're my dad. I love you so, so much.

"I don't love my dad, that's the thing. That doesn't mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad."

In 2011 Mark admitted to The Sun that his drinking had "made Oliver Reed look like a teetotaller".

He confessed: "I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me.

"I was putting away two litres of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day.

"I drank like that for three years. God only knows how I survived it.

"I was deeply ashamed of what I'd become and I knew the kindest thing I could do for Adele was to make sure she never saw me in that state."

Mark Evans has spoken of his shame for being a “rotten father” to Adele.

In 2017 Adele dedicated her Album of the Year award to Beyonce - suggesting the US superstar should have received the prize instead for Lemonade - and again failed to mention her dad.

She said: "Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son - you're the only reason I do it."

Just last week Adele celebrated her 33rd birthday, uploading a series of photos on Instagram as she celebrated the milestone.

Adele posted rare new pictures for her 33rd birthday. Picture: Instagram/@adele

Fans are eagerly awaiting new music from the powerhouse singer, who hasn't released an album in six years.

Originally published as Adele suffers family tragedy