Adele shows off incredible weight loss at Drake’s birthday party
Celebrity

Adele shows off incredible weight loss

25th Oct 2019 5:43 AM

Adele showed off her incredible weight loss to celebrity pals at Drake's birthday party last night, following her recent marriage split.

The 31-year-old star looked sensational as she partied at the do in Goya studios, Hollywood, reports The Sun.

 

It may have been dark, but her slimmer figure was still apparent.
She was caught on camera showing off her tiny figure in a chic off-the-shoulder dress, with her hair tied into a slick ponytail.

The singer was joined at the party by Drake's other A-list pals, including Diddy, Chris Brown, and Future.

 

The star has begun regular exercise since splitting from her husband.
However, there was no sign of Adele's new squeeze Skepta, who she reportedly began dating last month.

The star split from 45-year-old Simon Konecki in April after eight years together, with the pair mum and dad to seven-year-old Angelo.

Adele has been steadily losing weight since her split six months ago, and had shifted more than a stone by June after she took up Reformer pilates with pal Ayda Field.

 

View this post on Instagram

Summer 2019 💫

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

 

She shocked fans with her smaller frame when she posed alongside the Spice Girls, and she has shed even more weight since then.

 

Fans first noticed her weight loss after this photo was posted during the Spice Girls’ tour.
A source close to the star told us at the time: "Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.

"She has been loving her new workout regimen and it really works for her.

"It's a bonus that she has shifted some weight.

"Her mates are glad she's letting loose and there's nothing but good feelings towards her. She's got a new lease of life."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

In 2011. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
