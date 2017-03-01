Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

QUEENSLAND is rolling out the red carpet for pop powerhouse Adele, who is rumoured to touch down on the Gold Coast today.

Confidential understands the star is likely to fly in to Coolangatta this afternoon, and will likely make her way to celebrity hotel Palazzo Versace for some much-needed rest and relaxation ahead of her Brisbane concerts this the weekend.

The 28-year-old English singer made a very low-key entrance to the country a week ago, and kicked off the tour in Perth yesterday.

The 15-time Grammy winner is travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo, so is likely to make time for some fun sightseeing while she's here.

Movie World is well-known for looking after celebrities, shutting down the whole park on two recent occasions, once for besties Taylor Swift and Blake Lively,and a second time for the cast of Kong: Skull Island, including Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson.

A night of pure and utter class! @Adele captivated us all!

Thank you to all who came along to witness such an amazing performance ❣️ pic.twitter.com/VYYTYyJp13 — Domain Stadium (@DomainStadium) February 28, 2017

Adele has also said her favourite animals are seals, and she will find plenty of them at Sea World.

When it comes to food, we have no doubt Gold Coast seafood restaurant The Fish House has made it on to Adele's radar.

The hot spot has hosted big-screen royalty including Johnny Depp and his then-squeeze Amber Heard, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and other A-listers in recent years.

Adele will be the latest in a long line of A-listers to stay at Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast.

Adele shooting the t shirts 😂😂😂



VC: Antipodean89 pic.twitter.com/25uvj4cjyZ — Vanessa H ♡ (@inlovew_adele) February 28, 2017

The owners have previously said the charming beachfront eatery in Burleigh Heads had built a reputation among Hollywood stars as the must-dine place in Australia.

This is the first time Adele has toured Australia, so a koala-cuddle at Brisbane's Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary could well be on the cards.

She had been in full-blown rehearsal mode, heading to the WA venue daily, essentially giving local residents free concerts, so we can only hope she does more of the same in Brisbane.

She will perform at the Gabba on Saturday and Sunday, before travelling to Sydney and Adelaide and finishing in Melbourne on March 19.

By the time Adele leaves Australia, she will have generated income of over $35 million.