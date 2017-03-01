30°
Entertainment

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Hannah Davies, The Courier-Mail | 1st Mar 2017 9:33 AM
Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.
Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND is rolling out the red carpet for pop powerhouse Adele, who is rumoured to touch down on the Gold Coast today.

Confidential understands the star is likely to fly in to Coolangatta this afternoon, and will likely make her way to celebrity hotel Palazzo Versace for some much-needed rest and relaxation ahead of her Brisbane concerts this the weekend.

The 28-year-old English singer made a very low-key entrance to the country a week ago, and kicked off the tour in Perth yesterday.

The 15-time Grammy winner is travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo, so is likely to make time for some fun sightseeing while she's here.

Movie World is well-known for looking after celebrities, shutting down the whole park on two recent occasions, once for besties Taylor Swift and Blake Lively,and a second time for the cast of Kong: Skull Island, including Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson.

Adele has also said her favourite animals are seals, and she will find plenty of them at Sea World.

When it comes to food, we have no doubt Gold Coast seafood restaurant The Fish House has made it on to Adele's radar.

The hot spot has hosted big-screen royalty including Johnny Depp and his then-squeeze Amber Heard, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and other A-listers in recent years.

Adele will be the latest in a long line of A-listers to stay at Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast.

The owners have previously said the charming beachfront eatery in Burleigh Heads had built a reputation among Hollywood stars as the must-dine place in Australia.

This is the first time Adele has toured Australia, so a koala-cuddle at Brisbane's Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary could well be on the cards.

She had been in full-blown rehearsal mode, heading to the WA venue daily, essentially giving local residents free concerts, so we can only hope she does more of the same in Brisbane.

She will perform at the Gabba on Saturday and Sunday, before travelling to Sydney and Adelaide and finishing in Melbourne on March 19.

By the time Adele leaves Australia, she will have generated income of over $35 million.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  adele celebrity general-seniors-news queensland

Truck breaks down in the worst possible place

Truck breaks down in the worst possible place

Delays near Ipswich Hospital after truck comes to halt

  • News

  • 1st Mar 2017 10:02 AM

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Child, two adults rushed to hospital after crash

Ramping: Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department, January 12, 2017.

Two car crash on Springfield road.

Driver loses control of truck on highway

The scene of a truck crash on the Cunningham Highway near the Stephens Road intersection at Mutdapilly on Friday afternoon. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

A MAN has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital

Local Partners

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Rich woollen mill history to come alive

MEMORIES: The woollen mills at East Ipswich around 1920.

Lost Ipswich to reminisce over the days when wool made this city

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

QUEENSLAND is rolling out the red carpet for pop powerhouse Adele, who is rumoured to touch down on the Gold Coast today.

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

MAFS dad needs to back right off

heryl’s dad was not having a bar of Andrew.

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Young cast shines next to acting heavyweights in Jasper Jones

Jasper Jones (Aaron McGrath), Charlie Bucktin (Levi Miller) and Eliza Wishart (Angourie Rice) in the film Jasper Jones.

An Aussie novel comes to life on the screen

BOOKS: Peter Helliar pens a fishy tale of time travel

Peter Helliar is releasing a children's book, Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase

PETE Helliar has created a new Marty McFly for the next generation.

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $415,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Queenslander Plus Shed In A1 Location!

97 Brisbane Road, Booval 4304

Commercial RUTHERGLEN is situated on a large 916m2 corner block with a character ... $449,000

RUTHERGLEN is situated on a large 916m2 corner block with a character mixed use zoning. With main street exposure this solid character home represents an...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

An Ideal Country Retreat with Potential

527 Mount Walker Road West, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 5 3 2 $1,575,000...

“Bremer View” “Bremer View” is located on the banks of the Bremer River, a historic slice of history is now regretfully up for sale. The...

BRAND NEW &amp; EXPERTLY BUILT IN PREMIUM LOCATION

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $439,000

AWARD WINNING BUILDER’S HOUSE & LAND PACKAGE DUE FOR COMPLETION MID APRIL WALKING DISTANCE TO RAIL, SCHOOLS & BOOVAL FAIR FULLY FENCED REAR YARD WITH LOADS OF...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $355,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

&#39;THREE YEARS NEW AND NOTHING TO DO!&#39;

38 Diamantina Boulevarde, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This stunning four built-in bedroom family home is the complete package for both home owners and investors. Not only is it just three years old but it offers you...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Pahlke votes against "sardine city" small blocks

BOLD: Cr David Pahlke followed through on his opposition to smaller block sizes in the general council meeting.

David takes stand in council against State's housing density move

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!