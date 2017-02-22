Adele fans to face hours of traffic chaos

Adele poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for "25", song of the year for "Hello", record of the year for "Hello", best pop solo performance for "Hello", and best pop vocal album for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BRISBANE'S transport boss has warned Adele fans would need to leave three hours early just to get to Gabba show - and the nightmare is set to continue for commuters the day after.

Deputy Mayor Adrian Schrinner warned there would be major delays as the city's bus system struggled under the weight of transporting so many commuters to the Gabba on March 4 and 5 for her back-to-back shows.

Describing the event as so large it "had never been seen before" in Brisbane, Cr Schrinner said punters needed to be prepared for long travel times before the 7.30pm start.

"We're talking about the necessity of leaving between two or three hours early to get to this event," Cr Schrinner said.

"That's how may people were trying to shift."

Lord Mayor Graham Quirk has also warned of Monday morning peak hour chaos as bus and train drivers are taken off the road due to the Sunday night Adele concert.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk at this morning's budget press conference. Ashleigh Howarth

Cr Quirk said having Adele perform at the Gabba on March 4 and 5 was "absolutely fabulous", but he criticised the promoters of the event, saying the location "wasn't clearly thought through".

"I want to make it clear that the Sunday night concert presents a very big challenge because drivers under law have to have a 10-hour break," Cr Quirk said at a media conference today.

"So you've got Monday morning, peak hour, people are going to have a demand to get to work.

"It's not just the 60,000 from the stadium, it is the Sunday night backing up with the Monday morning peak that is also a terrific concern.

"It won't only affect Brisbane buses, it's trains, its' going to affect private bus operators."

Cr Quirk said 60,000 people leaving the venue at once was "not going to be pretty" and urged concertgoers to be patient.

Over 40,000 people are expected to pack the south Brisbane stadium seating, with another 20,000 tickets sold for standing room on the grass below the stage for the concert.

"It will require a significant number of our drivers on the job," Cr Schrinner said.

"This is an entirely voluntary event when it comes to our drivers working. We can't force them to work on this weren't so we've put out the word far and wide to get our drivers to volunteer for this event. They will get paid, obviously, but they can choose not to work on the weekends if they don't want to."

While council has not helped organise the event, Cr Schrinner said he was concerned punters weren't getting the message about travel times from any other organisations involved.

"We're working together with TransLink and the Gabba but at this stage I'm yet to see any form of communication plan requested from the Gabba," Cr Schrinner said.

"I have requested what their communication plan is and none has been forthcoming at this stage."

Council, in conjunction with TransLink, have planned to run shuttle buses from Roma St station to the Gabba every two minutes prior to the show. Shuttles will leave every 30 seconds on the way back.

Buses are planned to run every three minutes from Chermside in the north to the Gabba before the show, then every minute on the way out.

Southern buses will run every two-and-half minutes from Eight Mile Plains before the show, then every 80 seconds after the show.

Buses will run every four minutes from an eastern direction at Carindale on the way in, then every 90 seconds on the way out.

"These types of frequencies you've probably guessed are very significant frequencies indeed," Cr Schrinner said.

The Lord Mayor suggested Suncorp Stadium would have been a more appropriate venue for the concerts because it had two train stations nearby as well as its underground bus facility.

"It is much better place in terms of dispersing than what the Gabba is," he said.

"It is one thing for an event management together with a promoter to make an agreement about a concert going ahead, and then they are saying to the public transport providers 'you go and support it from here'."

Cr Quirk would not say the upfront cost to the council for providing buses but said it would be reimbursed through TransLink.

"We are simply an agency giving TransLink support. So they will be buying our services, if you like, for the night," he said.

We have said that we will cooperate to the very best that we can.

"TransLink are going to be responsible for the arrangements for public transport."

A spokeswoman for Stadiums Queensland said staff had been working with with everyone involved to ensure the event was planned properly.

"As with every event held in Brisbane, all The Gabba's communications and messaging regarding event transport directs patrons to TransLink," the spokeswoman said. "This has been communicated with all parties.

"And as with all major events, Translink will provide public transport options for this event on their website in coming days."