Get ready, Australia is in for a drenching

The heavy rain will hit Victoria and NSW in the next 24 hours. Picture: Sky News Weather

PARTS of the state are in for a drenching as a massive front of sustained rain creeps across the country.

While Melbourne and Sydney will cop most of the rain, which is drifting across from Western Australia, SA also is expected to get its fair share.

Rain is expected to hit Adelaide later this afternoon and into the evening as the city reaches a maximum temperature of 17C.

But the real drenching is due to happen tomorrow when up to 15mm of rain is predicted to fall across the city during the day.

Strong wind warnings are currently in placed in the Adelaide Metropolitan waters, the Lower West Coast, Central Coast, South Central Coast, Spencer Gulf, Gulf St Vincent, Investigator Strait, Upper South East Coast and Lower South East Coast.

Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said the rain is much needed for many inland parts of the nation, which are suffering from their "worst drought in recent memory".

He said this is due to the "driest start to a year on record" for much of southern Australia.

But, this is all about to change as the heavy rain begins to sweep across South Australia.

This sustained deluge will be in full-flow on Friday and into early Saturday before it moves out to the Tasman Sea later on in the weekend.

There's also a cold front emerging in Western Australia, which has seen devastating winds, flooding and dangerously high tides due to a winter storm this week.

Mr Saunders said this new cold front will eventually reach south east Australia by next week.

He said 25-50mm of rain is tipped for many farming areas of South Australia., northern Victoria and the southern inland of NSW.

"For most of the towns in this area, this will easily the heaviest rain we've seen this year," he said.

On Monday, Adelaideans woke to find the city was blanketed in a thick fog - which caused flight delays and dangerous driving conditions and disruptions.

BoM senior forecaster Richard Carlyon told news.com.au the "cold snap" was nothing unusual.

In fact, Dr Andrew Watkins, the manager of long-range forecasts at the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), said there would be fewer cold fronts reaching mainland Australia this winter - meaning many of us will have milder weather than usual.