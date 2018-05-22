Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, found guilty of sexual abuse cover up. Picture: Darren Pateman/AAP
The Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, found guilty of sexual abuse cover up. Picture: Darren Pateman/AAP
News

Archbishop guilty of sex abuse cover-up

by Ally Foster
22nd May 2018 10:28 AM

THE highest ranking official in South Australia's Catholic Church has been found guilty of landmark charges that he covered up a priest's sexual abuse of altar boys.

The Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Edward Wilson, 67, was convicted this morning in a Newcastle Local Court for the cover up of child sex abuse during the 1970s in NSW Hunter region.

Magistrate Robert Stone handed down the verdict following a magistrate-only trial, finding him guilty of concealing a serious indictable offence of another person between April 22, 2004 and January 7, 2006.

The clergyman is the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged and convicted of the offence.

 

More to come.

adelaide archbishop catholic church cover up editors picks religion sex abuse scandal

Top Stories

    Bullying researcher takes out prestigious health award

    Bullying researcher takes out prestigious health award

    News THE days that Ipswich Associate Professor James Scott savours most are the ones where he can see his research making a real difference to people's lives.

    • 22nd May 2018 10:01 AM
    More rubbish banned from recycling bins under new strategy

    More rubbish banned from recycling bins under new strategy

    Environment Families not allowed to put specific kinds of plastic in yellow bin

    • 22nd May 2018 9:45 AM
    Morning temperatures plummet below 2C

    Morning temperatures plummet below 2C

    Weather Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect some morning frost

    Why an Ipswich business had to close weeks after opening

    premium_icon Why an Ipswich business had to close weeks after opening

    Business It was one of two businesses to close the doors unexpectedly

    Local Partners