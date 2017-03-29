Addison sacked as Diggers coach after trophy win

SOUR TASTE: Former Ipswich Diggers coach Lee Addison fuming after being dumped after Chairman's Challenge win with no explanation.

LEE Addison has been left with a sour taste in his mouth after he says he was being dumped as Ipswich Diggers coach without an official explanation.

That sacking came after he coached the side to Chairman's Challenge glory last season.

Gold Coast and Brisbane representative sides play the Ipswich Diggers in a carnival for the Chairman's Challenge.

Last year's big win by the Diggers under Addison, his third year at the helm, was the first time the side had won in umpteen years.

Addison then received a handshake agreement from then Ipswich Rugby League chairman Jack Rhea that he has the job again in 2017.

"Jack Rhea said to me that I was the coach for next year, then after (Rugby League Ipswich) was formed I sent Jack and the committee an email outlining why I wanted the job,” Addison told the QT.

The handshake deal was struck when Rhea was the chairman of the former Ipswich Rugby League (IRL).

But after a revamp locally, the newly formed RLI asked for a more official process.

"It is true that there was a handshake deal with Lee that he would be the coach in 2017,” Rhea, also RLI chairman, said.

"But the new board thought different and that it should go through the advertising process.

"Other applicants were given the chance and for whatever reason the competitions committee have appointed somebody else (Mick Newton).”

When Addison was informed a written application was required he sent it in on January 17, an email the QT has sighted.

RLI general manager Brendon Lindsay said Addison's application was received late but was still considered by the competitions committee.

Addison said he found that impossible to accept as he had submitted his application a month before the cut-off.

Addison said he had received an informal call from a board member that he missed out on the job but nothing officially in writing.

"I think it is disrespectful to me and my two assistants Shane Harris and Josh Bretherton to not receive an explanation, an email or a letter,” Addison said.

"That is no way to do business in my opinion.

"Regardless of our results, we have given three years of good service to the Ipswich rugby league community.

"If we made a ladder of the last three years of Ipswich, Gold Coast and Brisbane we would be top of the ladder on matches won and points difference.

"The boys won it last year and they were happy

"What more do you want?”

Rhea said he felt for Addison and that the Diggers side had improved under his stewardship.

"From where we were, to what we achieved last year was just a quantum leap,” he said.

"Last year we won the Chairman's Challenge easily.

"I do feel for Lee because he certainly did a good job. He's been a straight up and down bloke and he always did the right thing by me as coach of the Diggers side.

"We will soon see if the right or wrong decision (on the coach) has been made.”

Lindsay said one issue that had arisen was that Addison had taken up a job coaching the Normanby Hounds in the BRL competition and if he was Ipswich Diggers coach he would be coaching against players he currently coached.

Addison refuted that argument.

"Wayne Bennett is the England coach and coaches against Broncos in the Australian team,” Addison said.

"Me coaching (in Brisbane) would not have stopped me doing a proper preparation of the Diggers for a week, in fact it probably would have aided the Diggers because I would have had some inside information.”

Addison said he wished new coach Mick Newton all the best in his new role.